Hannah Wasn’t The Only One Trailer: 13 Reasons Why: Season 2!

The new trailer for season two of 13 Reasons Why finds students of Liberty High School finding Polaroid photos in their lockers, bearing messages like ‘Hannah wasn’t the only one’ and ‘keep quiet.’

Clearly there are ugly secrets broiling beneath the surface of this picture perfect high school – questions that need answering.

13 Reasons Why: Season 2 premieres on Netflix on May 18th.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 will answer the big questions left hanging in the balance at the end of Season 1. How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? Will Bryce be brought to justice? How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? What happened to Alex? How will Tyler cope and what choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?

The series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Kate Walsh as Mrs. Baker, Derek Luke as Mr. Porter, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler, Annie Winters as Chloe and Tommy Dorfman as Ryan Shaver, Brian D’Arcy James as Mr. Baker, Anne Winters as Chloe, Sosie Bacon as Skye, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen and Samantha Logan as Nina. The series is written, created and produced by Brian Yorkey, with executive producers Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Anonymous Content Steve Golin and Joy Gorman.

Resources for S2:

In preparation for the launch of Season 2, new resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series – a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse. We encourage you to explore these tools should you need help or support.

