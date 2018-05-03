Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame!

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: (L-R) LA City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, honoree Zoe Saldana, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Leron Gubler at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana; Mitch O’Farrell; Leron Gubler

Zoe Saldana has received the honor having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Some photos from the ceremony earlier today follow.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: Honoree Zoe Saldana at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: (L-R) Honoree Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, and children at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana; Marco Perego
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: (L-R) Honoree Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, and children at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana; Marco Perego
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: Honoree Zoe Saldana (5th from L) and family at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: View of Zoe Saldana’s star at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

