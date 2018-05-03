Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Zoe Saldana has received the honor having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Some photos from the ceremony earlier today follow.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: Honoree Zoe Saldana at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: (L-R) Honoree Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, and children at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana; Marco Perego HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: (L-R) Honoree Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego, and children at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana; Marco Perego HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: Honoree Zoe Saldana (5th from L) and family at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Zoe Saldana HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 03: View of Zoe Saldana’s star at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

