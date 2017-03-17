Grimm: Where the Wild Things Were –The End Is Nigh!

It’s the third-to-last episode of Grimm (NBC, Fridays, 9/8C) and the end is nigh in more ways than one.

Nick follows Eve through the mirror; Renard is taken into the group’s confidence, and Diana has a connection to the proceedings that is almost too shocking for words. When Sergeant Wu says ‘I suppose this what Alice felt falling down the rabbit hole,’ he may actually be understating things.

Written by Brenna Kouf and directed by Terrence O’Hara, Where the Wild Things Were is the beginning of the end – of the series and, maybe for some (or all) of the characters: Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) is in what Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) calls ‘The Other Place;’ Renard (Sasha Roiz) finally visits about the tunnel and, via his Russian contact, Dasha Karpushin (Alla Korot), learns why Diana is connected to it; we’re given the name of the creature who attempted to grab Eve – Zestorer (voiced by Andrew Morgado) – and learn that Eve wasn’t his primary target.

Then there’s The Other Place – a place where Wesen are different and humans live in fear, behind a small fort – and humans are referred as ‘walking meat.’ Let’s just that it looks like the Black Forest but isn’t anywhere near as welcoming. Also, it’s a really good thing that Nick (David Giuntoli) chose to follow Eve.

There’s a scene between Nick and Eve that really plays because of the way the characters have changed/grown over the course of the show’s run. It was surprisingly moving and used Giuntoli and Tulloch’s chemistry to good use.

On the pure cool scale, the connection between The Other Place and druids is right up there.

Loyd’s Diana gets to be both the creepy kid and a helpful source of information and Loyd does both really well (helped by a little CGI work on her eyes…).

Add in moments for Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner) and Sgt. Wu and you have an episode that, despite having some (fairly horrific) action sequences, is all about layering in mood and suspense.

The contrast between the warmth of Monroe and Rosalee’s home and The Other Place is the difference between black and white – and Zestorer is one really badass Big Bad.

Where the Wild Things Were’ Other Place is the stuff of Maurice Sendak’s nightmares. No kid (or grown up, for that matter) would want to play with these wild things!

Where the Wild Things Were ends with Grimm’s second-last cliffhanger ever – and it’s a doozy!

Final Grade: A

Like this: Like Loading...