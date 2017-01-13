Grimm – The Noose Is Slipped!

The second episode of Grimm’s (NBC, Fridays, 9/8C) final season, Trust Me Knot, ramps up the tension as the second consecutive fight-free episode plays out like a supernatural Hitchcock thriller.

With Renard (Sasha Roiz) in jail on the charge of murdering his mayoral campaign manager, Nick (David Giuntoli) comes to the conclusion that he needs the captain’s co-operation in getting out from under his murder charge.

Both Renard and Nick come up with the same idea for giving the captain an alibi but Renard’s request is rebuffed by Adalind (Claire Coffee) – who has left her children, Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and Kelly, with Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) while she visits Renard in the precinct lock-up.

When Nick suggests Adalind alibi Renard, she agrees and the magical device of the title comes into play.

Unfortunately, Renard has support he can put into play and the grand jury inquest into his murder charges comes up in a remarkably short time.

Nick also reaches a conclusion about the stick (it looks like my best guess from last week might not be a very good one…).

Meanwhile, Truble (Jacqueline Toboni) receives some bad news.

Directed by Aaron Lipstadt, from a script by Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, Tie Me Knot again manages to ramp up the tension via situation and a couple judicious uses of magic – one delightful, the other not so much (though it is very helpful…).

As the Grimms versus Black Claw arc moves into dire territory, stakes are raised and traps evaded on both sides.

Lipstadt moves along at a quick pace despite the lack of conventional action – using lighting, editing, performance and score to heighten the suspense. Sometime soon, something (or someone) is gonna blow – and it should be quite the explosion.

Best stolen scene: Diana in the Spice Shop

Best early bid for ‘Creepiest Kid of the Year’: Hannah R. Loyd

Final Grade: A-

