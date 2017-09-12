Grant Morrison and Dan Mora’s Klaus Returns To Combat Christmas Crisis!

When an evil Santa from an alternate dimension uses Christmas to build profits for his soda corporation, Pola-Cola Corp., it’s up to Klaus to see things put right in Grant Morrison and Dan Mora’s Klaus and the Crisis in Xmasville.

Klaus and the Crisis in Xmasville continues the BOOM! Studios tradition of new installments in the Klaus Saga every Christmas.

The Klaus and the Crisis in Xmasville one-shot will be in comics shops in December.

Klaus by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora Returns in All-New Special, The Crisis in Xmasville

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (September 12, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is excited to announce KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE by Eisner Award-winning writer Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman, The Multiversity) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, WWE: Then. Now. Forever.), the third story in the critically acclaimed reimagining of the Santa Claus origin story. KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE continues the holiday tradition of a new Klaus release from BOOM! Studios in December, dating back to the franchise launch in 2015.

In KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE, an evil Santa from an alternate dimension has founded a soda corporation that uses Christmas and holiday cheer as a marketing tactic to build their fortunes. Only Klaus can defeat the Pola-Cola Corp. and the zombie-like Santas that are in the evil Santa’s thrall.

“Last year’s Klaus special drew on a lot of traditional Christmas lore from around the world. This year, the influences are more contemporary, and CRISIS IN XMASVILLE takes some of its inspiration from the history of soda marketing and Santa,” says Morrison.

“It is a pleasure to once again be working with Grant Morrison on a new Klaus story,” says Mora. “I’ve been waiting for this all year!”

KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE features a main cover illustrated by Mora and a variant cover by John Cassaday (Star Wars). Print copies will be available for sale in December at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

“Grant and Dan have established a new holiday tradition by delivering a brand-new Klaus story two years running now,” says Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios. “And with a new villain being introduced in KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE, the rogues gallery gets bigger, the mythology of the world expands, and our love for this series continues to reach new heights!”

KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Godshaper, Grass Kings, and Mech Cadet Yu.

For continuing news on KLAUS AND THE CRISIS IN XMASVILLE and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.