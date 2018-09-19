Grammy-Winner Kelly Clarkson Gets Daytime Talk Show!

NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution announced today “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been sold to the NBC Owned Television Station group for its fall 2019 debut.

NEW YORK – Sept. 19, 2018 – NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution announced today “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been sold to the NBC Owned Television Station group for its fall 2019 debut. The station group is part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ division of NBCUniversal.

The new one-hour talk show starring Clarkson, a multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist, will air as the lead-in to “Ellen” on the following NBC-owned television stations: WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, KNTV San Francisco, WRC Washington DC, WTVJ Miami, KNSD San Diego and WVIT Hartford. The new show will also air in Boston on NBC-owned station WBTS. The 11 NBC owned stations can be viewed in nearly 30% of U.S. households.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to ‘Ellen,’ providing an afternoon of great television.”

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will have something for everyone.”

In her new daytime talk show, Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.

From Los Angeles, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are executive producers.

ABOUT KELLY CLARKSON

Kelly Clarkson, who recently announced her 2019 U.S. tour for her critically acclaimed eighth studio album, “Meaning of Life,” is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. After winning season 14, Clarkson will return as coach for season 15 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series “The Voice.”

The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol.” Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year’s best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is, without doubt, one of pop’s top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as “Miss Independent” and “Because of You.” Clarkson has released eight studio albums (“Thankful,” “Breakaway,” “My December,” All I Ever Wanted,” “Stronger,” “Wrapped in Red,” “Piece By Piece,” “Meaning of Life”), one greatest hits album and two children’s books (New York Times Top 10 best seller “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby” as well as the recent follow up “River Rose and the Magical Christmas”).

She is the recipient of an array of awards, including three Grammys, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and a Country Music Association Award.

