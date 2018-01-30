Goodbye, Hello – Suits Renewed – But Not Intact!

As news comes of the renewal of USA Network’s hit series Suits for an eighth season, also comes confirmation that Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Meghan Markle will leave the series following the season seven finale.

Show creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh is set to return, as are stars Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and newly-minted series regular Dulé Hill (Alex Williams).

Suits: Season 7B will premiere on Wednesday, March 28th (9/8C); the two-hour seventh season finale will air on Wednesday, April 25th.

NEW YORK, NY – January 30, 2018 – USA Network and Universal Cable Productions announced today that SUITS has been renewed for an 8th season. Show creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh is set to return, as are stars Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and newly-minted series regular Dulé Hill (Alex Williams).

Additionally, the network announced that the back half of SUITS’ Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, March 28 at 9/8c, culminating in a 2-hour season finale on Wednesday, April 25 – an arc in which SUITS says goodbye to characters Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

“After seven seasons, SUITS remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to SUITS season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Said Aaron Korsh, creator and executive producer of SUITS: “I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the SUITS family, and we wish them well in their days to come.” Korsh continued: “Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast – Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé –who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money.”

SUITS began when legendary hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross, a brilliant, but not-so-legitimate college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. Nearly seven seasons later, this dynamic duo along with Louis, Donna and Rachel have become a family intertwined in one another’s triumphs and tribulations.

When the back half of Season 7 returns, Harvey must deal with the aftermath of Jessica (Gina Torres) losing her license, while trying to process how the kiss with Donna will affect his relationship with Paula (Christina Cole). Mike tries to juggle his commitment to the firm, his passion for pro bono work, and his engagement to Rachel. All the while, Louis struggles with right and wrong as his torrid affair with Sheila (Rachael Harris) deepens.

From Universal Cable Productions, SUITS was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers. Daniel Arkin, Rick Muirragui, Genevieve Sparling and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

