Gobsmacking Trailer: Smoking Guns!

Remember seeing the trailers for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, or Snatch, for the first time and wondering what the hell am I watching? Then seeing the movies and walking out of the theater absolutely gobsmacked at how much twisted fun they were?

Smoking Guns has a trailer that has that same kind of raw, demented energy and the film is getting some very similar buzz from places like Britflicks.com Check it out after the break.

Smoking Guns opens in the U.S. on April 4th.

SMOKING GUNS Official Trailer (aka A Punters Prayer) 2017 {HD} – YouTube

SMOKING GUNS (aka A Punters Prayer) is released in the US on 4th April 2017. Every now and then a little indie gem comes along that makes it all worth it – SMOKING GUNS is such a film! For more info visit http://bit.ly/2kg0mUT Set in a betting shop in North London, SMOKING GUNS follows the exploits of a motley crew of gamblers, regular players at their local betting shop When one of them decides on a bet which could earn him a life changing bundle his game plan creates a buzz at the ”bookies” and his ticket soon become an item coveted by the unscrupulous violent Holt, a local gangster – with disastrous consequences for all. Trailer Grade: A-

