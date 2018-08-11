Glowing Orb Teaser: Under the Sea – A Descendants Story!

Why is Dizzy wearing Ursula’s necklace?

Descendants arch-nemeses Mal and Uma will face-off in an epic underwater showdown in Under the Sea: A Descendants Story (Disney Channel, Friday, September 28th, 7:50pm/6:50C).

'UNDER THE SEA: A DESCENDANTS STORY' PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, ON DISNEY CHANNEL

–Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain to Star in this Short-Form Special–

“Descendants” arch-nemeses Mal and Uma will face-off in an epic underwater showdown when “Under the Sea: A Descendants Story” premieres FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (7:50-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel. Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain reprise their roles as fan-favorite characters Mal and Uma, respectively, in this live-action short-form special filled with dazzling visual effects and high-energy music and dance. Immediately following the Disney Channel premiere, “Under the Sea: A Descendants Story” will be available on the DisneyNOW app (www.DisneyNOW.com) and Disney Channel VOD.

In the story, Mal emerges from the shadows of a mystical forest onto a dark coastline where she crosses paths with Dizzy, played by Anna Cathcart. “Descendants 2” stars Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair will appear in their roles of Harry and Gil, respectively, as part of Uma’s wicked pirate gang.

“Descendants” has impressive franchise extensions that have engaged kids worldwide. “Descendants” and “Descendants 2” music videos have garnered over two billion global views, and both movie soundtracks are certified gold and hit #1 on iTunes and Billboard charts. In the U.S., “Descendants” and “Descendants 2” costumes were the top-selling Halloween costumes at Disney Stores and Party City. More than three million “Descendants” and “Descendants 2” dolls and over five million “Descendants”-related books in print, including three popular young adult novels that were featured on the New York Times Best Sellers List, have been sold. “Descendants” and “Descendants 2” were #1 Cable Movies in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

The highly-anticipated trequel “Descendants 3” premieres Summer 2019 on Disney Channel.

