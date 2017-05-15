GLOW Big Or Go Home Trailer: GLOW!

For a brief time in the late twentieth century, GLOW – The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling – was an attraction that rivaled men’s pro wrestling (because women – kicking butt!).

Netflix’s GLOW is the story of the fictional Ruth Wilder – an out of work actress who goes in for an audition and finds something unexpected: her dream job.

GLOW premieres on Netflix on June 23rd.

Get in the ring and get ready to rumble because the GLOW trailer is here!! These women don’t sweat…they GLOW!

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners

