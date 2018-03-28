Give Up Your Children Trailer: The Darkest Minds!

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained in 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds.

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2 & 3) and starring Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, Everything Everything), The Darkest Minds opens on August 3rd.

It’s time to change our world.

From the producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes the latest YA survival thriller THE DARKEST MINDS. Check out the first trailer from 20th Century Fox starring Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie!

THE DARKEST MINDS

Release: August 3, 2018

Directed by: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Screenplay by: Chad Hodge

Based upon the novel by: Alexandra Bracken

Produced by: Shawn Levy, Dan Levine

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie

SYNOPSIS

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.

THE DARKEST MINDS Official Channels

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: TheDarkestMinds.com

FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/DarkestMindsMovie

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/DarkestMinds

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/DarkestMinds

HASHTAG: #TheDarkestMinds

