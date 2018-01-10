Getting The Gang Back Together Trailer: The Tick!

The Big Blue Bug returns to get the gang back together.

What gang? Well, it includes Dot…

The Tick returns with Season 1, Part 2 – six new episodes on Amazon Prime beginning February 23rd.

The Tick returns with more action-packed episodes! Evil is on the march, and The City is right in its way. Something terrible is going to happen, and Destiny needs her champions now more than ever. The Tick and Arthur round up the gang in a crash collision course between justice and villainy. Stream new episodes 2/23 on Prime Video.

The Tick returns February 23rd. Stream the current season with Prime: http://bit.ly/TheTickPrimeVideo

About the Tick:

In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

