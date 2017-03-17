Gayle King Interviews Dave Chappelle for CBS This Morning!

In advance of his Netflix special, Dave Chappelle recently sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King for the comedian’s first in-depth interview since 2006.

A preview of the interview was broadcast today on CBS This Morning with the full interview to be broadcast Monday, March 20 on CBS This Morning.

Chappelle, who in 2005 famously walked away from “Chappelle’s Show” and the huge contract that came along with the job, to largely disappear from the public eye tells King of his departure,“I think that was an irreconcilable moment for me. That I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it didn’t feel anything like what I imagined success should feel like. It just didn’t feel right.”

See preview clip here: http://cbsn.ws/2mQiQuJ

For the interview, which took place at various locations including his hometown in Ohio, New York and South Carolina, Chappelle previews his upcoming Netflix special and talks with King about his roots in stand-up comedy, why he doesn’t do many interviews, his favorite new project, and more.

