FX’s Getty Kidnapping Limited Series To Begin Production In June!

The ten-episode Simon Beaufoy scripted series/Danny Boyle directed limited series tells the story of the kidnapping of oil heir John Paul Getty III.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2017 – FX’s latest limited series Trust will begin production in June in London and Rome ahead of its premiere in January 2018, it was announced today by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. The limited series is being Executive Produced by Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited. Casting is currently underway for the series, which was originally ordered by FX in March of 2016.

“We’re thrilled to begin production on Trust,” said Landgraf. “The scripts from Simon Beaufoy are fantastic; surprising, nuanced, funny. They give Danny Boyle so much to work with. We appreciate everything that they, Christian Colson and all of our producing partners have done that will help make Trust a show that is certain to make the Platinum Age of television even a little weightier.”

Equal parts family history, dynastic saga and examination of the corrosive power of money, Trust is a story that attempts to unlock the mystery at the heart of every family, rich or poor.

The 10 episode first installment of Trust tells the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. The first installment takes place in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. After all, what rich family wouldn’t pay for the return of a loved one? Trust charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Paul’s grandfather – possibly the richest man in the world – is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. He’s busy. Only Paul’s mother is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers. Problem is, she’s broke.

Trust was developed under the first-look deal between FX Productions and Boyle/Colson, who re-unite with Beaufoy following previous collaborations on the movies Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

Danny Boyle won the Academy Award® for Best Directing for Slumdog Millionaire and received two further Academy Award® nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for 127 Hours.

Simon Beaufoy won the Academy Award® for Best Adapted Screenplay for Slumdog Millionaire. He was nominated for two further Academy Awards® for his screenplays for 127 Hours and The Full Monty.

Christian Colson is the Academy Award® winning Producer of Slumdog Millionaire. He received two further Best Picture nominations for 127 Hours and Selma.

