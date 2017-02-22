FX’s Fargo To Premiere 3rd Season in April!

Season three of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy – one the ‘Parking Lot King of Minnesota,’ the other a parole officer living in his brother’s shadow.

Fargo: Season Three also stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.

The FX series – now shooting in Calgary, Alberta, Canada – will premiere on Wednesday, April 19th.

FX SETS PREMIERE FOR THIRD YEAR OF FARGO

Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award Winning Limited Series From Creator Noah Hawley Returns On Wednesday, April 19 at 10 PM ET/PT On FX

LOS ANGELES, February 22, 2017 – Fargo will return with its third, all-new “true crime” tale on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX. Production on the Emmy® Award and Golden Globe® Award winning limited series is currently underway in Calgary with stars Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.

Fargo hails from Peabody, Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award winning Executive Producers Noah Hawley (creator/showrunner/writer/director), Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio.

Fargo’s first installment won three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries, two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, and a Peabody Award. The second installment received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special. Both installments were honored as an AFI Television Program of the Year, by the Critics’ Choice TV Award for Best Miniseries (2014) and Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series (2016), and by the PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television.

