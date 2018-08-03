In Devs, a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, who she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend.

The eight-episode limited series will premiere in 2019. Cast bios and character breakdowns follow.

FX Picks Up New Limited Series Devs

Stellar Cast Features Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill

Eight-Episode Order from Award Winning Writer and Director Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin

LOS ANGELES, August 3, 2018 – FX announced today that it has ordered the limited series Devs from award-winning writer/director Alex Garland, it was announced today by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. FX also announced the cast of Devs, which had previously been developed as a pilot. Devs will star Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. The eight-episode Devs will premiere on FX in 2019.

Garland will Executive Produce Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin with whom he partnered with on the acclaimed feature film Annihilation and the Academy Award®-winning Ex Machina, and Eli Bush. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

“After reading all 8 scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the episodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series.” said Landgraf. “Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast. We are grateful to Alex, Andrew, Allon, Scott, Eli and the brilliant casting team led by Carmen Cuba.”

Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Maniac, Crazy Rich Asians) will play “Lily Chan.” Lily is a software engineer who works at Amaya, a cutting edge tech company, and comes to suspect her employer may be responsible for the death of her boyfriend.

Nick Offerman (Fargo, Parks and Recreation, Hearts Beat Loud) will play “Forest.” Forest is the CEO of Amaya, whose obsession is the covert work of the company’s development division.

Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live) will play “Jamie,” a gifted cyber security specialist, who is Lily’s former boyfriend.

Zach Grenier (The Good Wife, Deadwood) will play “Kenton.” Terse, dry and dangerous , Kenton is the head of security at Amaya.

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Ladybird, Fences, Manchester by the Sea) will play “Stewart.” Stewart is a cultured intellectual from another era and one of the top technical minds working in Amaya’s secret development division.

Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex, Pacific Rim: Uprising) will play “Lyndon,” a young, brilliant, and stubborn employee who works in Amaya’s secret development division.

Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult, Snowpiercer, The Newsroom) will play “Katie.” Katie is a gifted quantum physicist tapped by Forest to be his second in command at Amaya.

Since the creation of the Limited Series category by the Television Academy in 2012, FX has dominated in the category, scoring 204 Emmy Award® nominations and winning 34 Emmys with universally acclaimed shows including American Horror Story anthology, Fargo, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and Feud: Bette and Joan. FX has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or streaming service in the Limited Series category for seven consecutive years, and this year American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace received the most nominations of any Limited Series with 18.

Cast Bios

Sonoya Mizuno will next be seen in Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians opening August 15. On the small screen, Mizuno will be seen this fall starring opposite Jonah Hill and Emma Stone in the Cary Fukunaga Netflix series Maniac. Later this year, Mizuno will be seen appearing opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common in the independent feature All About Nina, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Mizuno broke on the scene with her performance as Kyoko opposite Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac in Alex Garland’s critically acclaimed feature debut Ex Machina. Her other credits include Annhilation, La La Land and the indie Alleycats.

Nick Offerman is an actor, writer, and woodworker best known for his role as ‘Ron Swanson’ on NBC’s hit comedy Parks & Recreation. Most recently, he starred alongside Kiersey Clemons in Brett Haley’s “Hearts Beat Loud.” On July 31, he will reunite with his Parks & Rec co-star Amy Poehler as a co-host and executive producer for NBC’s Making It, an unscripted competition series celebrating craftiness and creativity. Offerman is a two-time New York Times Bestselling author and in October 2018 will release his fourth book partnered with his wife Megan Mullally, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”

Jin Ha most recently performed as Aaron Burr in the Chicago company of Hamilton: An American Musical. He originated the role of Song Liling in Julie Taymor’s Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly, starring opposite Clive Owen. Ha was also featured in NBC’s Emmy®-nominated production of Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert as Annas, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon. He can also be seen as Wendell in the independent film Hot Air directed by Frank Coraci playing opposite Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell, and Lawrence Gillian Jr. In addition to earning his degree in East Asian Languages & Cultures from Columbia University in New York City, Ha is a proud graduate of the NYU Tisch MFA Acting program.

Zach Grenier is perhaps most familiar to television audiences as the ethically-challenged lawyer David Lee on the long-running CBS hit The Good Wife. He followed up that show with the CBS political satire Braindead, playing a bug-infected politico. He has recurred in a number of critically acclaimed series, including 24 and Deadwood, and was a regular on C16: FBI and Touching Evil. His feature film credits include the cult classics A Shock to the System and Liebestraum, as well as more mainstream projects like Tommy Boy, Twister, Donnie Brasco, Swordfish, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the remake of Robocop. He has worked with some of the great film directors of our time, including David Fincher on Fight Club and Zodiac, Ang Lee on Ride with the Devil, Werner Herzog on Rescue Dawn, and Clint Eastwood on J. Edgar. Grenier takes every opportunity to return to the stage, and playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman was a recent career high. His latest New York appearances include Rajiv Joseph’s Describe the Night at the Atlantic Theater Company and Sarah Burgess’s Kings at the Public Theater. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Beethoven in Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in John Patrick Shanley’s Storefront Church at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Stephen McKinley Henderson’s film work includes performances in five Oscar Nominated films: Greta Gerwig’s, Lady Bird; Denzel Washington’s, Fences, for which Stephen received a Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Steven Spielberg’s, Lincoln; Kenneth Lonergan’s, Manchester by the Sea and Stephen Daldry’s, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. Noteworthy television work includes Aaron Sorkin’s HBO series, The Newsroom; HBO Films’ Everyday People and series regular on the FOX series, New Amsterdam.

Newcomer Cailee Spaeny landed her debut role in Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, which premiered in theaters on March 23, 2018. Hailing for a small town in Missouri, Spaeny won the role in a nationwide search at the age of eighteen. Her next role in Bad Times at the El Royale, premiering in October 2018, will be opposite Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and John Hamm. She will also appear alongside Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer in the Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic On the Basis of Sex as well Christian Bale and Amy Adams in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Backseat, both of which will premiere later this year.

Alison Pill just completed her run starring on Broadway in the Tony nominated production of Three Tall Women written by Edward Albee, directed by Joe Mantello and opposite Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf. On television, she most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Cult opposite Sarah Paulson and in film, she can be seen in the John Madden directed political thriller Miss Sloane, opposite Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow and Gugu Mbatha-Raw which premiered at AFI festival last fall. Pill’s recent film credits include Pedro Morelli’s feature film Zoom and the Coen Brothers film Hail Caesar!. In TV she starred alongside Joan Allen and Rupert Graves in ABC’s drama The Family. Pill was a series regular in the acclaimed Aaron Sorkin HBO series The Newsroom, and starred in the Joon-ho Bong directed Snowpiercer opposite John Hurt and Tilda Swinton. She was last on stage in the Geffen Playhouse adaptation of Wait Until Dark directed by Matt Shakman. Pill’s additional film credits include Goon, Scott Pilgrim, Milk, Dan in Real Life, Dear Wendy, and Pieces of April. Pill’s television work includes the HBO drama In Treatment, The Book of Daniel and Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows. On stage, Pill starred opposite Ben Stiller in House of Blue Leaves and Edie Falco in This Wide Night and with Abigail Breslin in Broadway’s revival of The Miracle Worker. Her other theatre credits include Reasons to be Pretty, Mauritius and Blackbird, for which she received Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and The Drama League award nominations. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and for a Lucille Lortel Award for On the Mountain. She won The Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble in the U.S. premiere of The Distance from Here.

