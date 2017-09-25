FX+ Offers Exclusive SVOD Of 31 FX Shows Old and New!

FX+ has secured every season of 15 Additional FX original series including The Americans, Atlanta, Better Things, Legion and Taboo.

The ad-free serviuce which launched on Comcast this month, will be available to Cox subscribers in October.

FX+ features ad-free, uninterrupted Viewing On Demand of every season of 31 current or legacy library FX Originals – more than 1300 Episodes – to Comcast Xfinity TV and Cox Contour customers who upgrade their service for $5.99 per month.

LOS ANGELES, September 25, 2017 – FX+, a new commercial-free service featuring all seasons of almost every current and library title of FX original series, has added all seasons of 15 additional FX original series, including The Americans, Atlanta and Better Things, and will now have every season of 31 FX original series, it was announced today by John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions.

After the inaugural launch of FX+ on Comcast Xfinity TV earlier this month, FX Networks has reached an agreement with Cox Communications that will make FX+ available to its customers early next month. Cox Contour subscribers can upgrade their service to include FX+ in their video package for $5.99 per month.

In addition to exclusively offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX Networks is now the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original series library. FX+ will feature more than 1300 episodes of award-winning and acclaimed original programs spanning the past 15 years. Due to the number of episodes in the FX Networks library, the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018.

Cox Contour customers who subscribe to FX+ will be able to access the FX+ content via Cox On Demand, the Cox Contour app and FXNOW.

FX+ Original Programming Library

(seasons and episodes in parentheses)

American Horror Story (7, 84)

The Americans (5, 65)

Archer (season 9 debuts in 2018)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Atlanta (1, 10)

Baskets (2, 20)

The Bastard Executioner (1, 10)

Better Things (2, 20)

The Comedians (1, 13)

Damages (5, 59)

Feud: Charles and Diana (debuts in 2018)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (12, 133)

The League (7, 84)

Legion (1, 8)

Legit (2, 26)

Lights Out (1, 13)

Louie (5, 61)

Man Seeking Woman (3, 30)

Married (2, 23)

Nip/Tuck (7, 100)

Over There (1, 13)

Rescue Me (7, 93)

The Riches (2, 20)

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (2, 20)

The Shield (7, 88)

Snowfall (1, 10)

Sons of Anarchy (7, 92)

The Strain (4, 46)

Taboo (1, 8)

Terriers (1, 13)

Thief (1, 6)

Trust (debuts in 2018)

Tyrant (3, 32)

Wilfred (4, 49)

Untitled Marvel’s Animated Deadpool (debuts in 2018)

You’re the Worst (4, 49)

Beginning today, every season of the award winning drama The Americans, Legion and Taboo, and the award winning comedies Atlanta and Better Things are available on FX+. On Sundaynight, Atlanta creator, showrunner, writer, director and star Donald Glover made history when he captured the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outsanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The series also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and it also won AFI, Peabody, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics Choice Awards. Better Things won the Peabody Award and creator, showrunner, writer, director and star Pamela Adlon and nominated for and Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and she also received WGA and TCA nominations.