FX Greenlights What We Do In The Shadows Series!

The good news is that the Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi film What We Do in the Shadows will be a series on FX. The better news is that the half-hour series was also created by Clement and Waititi – who will also executive produce the show.

Set in New York City, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

What We Do in the Shadows – coming to FX in 2019.

FX Places Order for Comedy Series What We Do in the Shadows

Co-Created By Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi Based on Their Feature of the Same Name

Executive Produced By Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms

Coming to FX in Spring 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2017 – FX has ordered the first season of What We Do in the Shadows, a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. The 10-episode first season will air on FX in the Spring of 2019.

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” said Grad. “Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

Clement, Waititi and Simms are Executive Producers with Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch.

What We Do in the Shadows stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen.

