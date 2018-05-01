FX Gives Legion Additional Season 2 Episode!

Sometimes you just need a little more time to tell your story – and that’s what’s happening with FX’s unique, mind-bending superhero series Legion.

Season two of the Noah Hawley drama has been extended by one episode – the new season two count is 11 episodes. For a quick look at what’s to come for the rest of the season, check out the episode loglines below.

Legion: Season Two will now have its season finale on June 12th.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 – Legion, the acclaimed drama series from creator and executive producer Noah Hawley, has added an 11th mind-bending episode to the originally planned 10-episode second season. The second season finale will now air Tuesday, June 12 at 10 pm e/p on FX.

In tonight’s all-new episode of Legion, “Chapter 13” (May 1, 10:00pm – 11:05pm e/p), we reach the mid-point of the season, and an uneasy reunion leads to a shocking truth. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern, the episode was directed by Tim Mielants.

Here’s what to look forward to with the second half of the season:

– “Chapter 14” (Airs May 8, 10:00 pm e/p) – What could have been … Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern. Directed by Charlie McDowell.

– “Chapter 15” (Airs May 15, 10:00 pm e/p) – A delusion starts like any other idea … but ends in disaster. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern. Directed by Charlie McDowell.

– “Chapter 16” (Airs May 22, 10:00 pm e/p) – The path forward is revealed. Written by Noah Hawley & Jordan Crair. Directed by Jeremy Webb.

– “Chapter 17” (Airs May 29, 10:00 pm e/p) – Inner demons take control. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern. Directed by Noah Hawley.

– “Chapter 18” (Airs June 5, 10:00 pm e/p) – Reunion, ruination and rage. Written by Noah Hawley & Nathaniel Halpern. Directed by Dana Gonzales.

– “Chapter 19” (Airs June 12, 10:00 pm e/p) – In which David fights the future. Written by Noah Hawley. Directed by Keith Gordon.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of “David Haller” (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his early 30s, he met and fell in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named “Syd” (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. Syd led David to “Melanie Bird” (Jean Smart), a demanding but nurturing therapist who heads a team of specialists – “Ptonomy” (Jeremie Harris), “Kerry” (Amber Midthunder) and “Cary” (Bill Irwin) – each of whom possesses a unique and extraordinary gift. Together, they helped David to recognize and harness his hidden powers. With their support, David finally unlocked a deeply suppressed truth – he had been haunted his entire life by a malicious parasite of unimaginable power. Known as the “Shadow King,” this malevolent creature appeared in the form of David’s friend “Lenny” (Aubrey Plaza), but is actually an ancient being named “Amahl Farouk.”

In an epic showdown, David and his friends battled his demon, ultimately forcing it from David’s body. Unfortunately, Farouk found a new host – Melanie’s husband “Oliver Bird” (Jemaine Clement) – and escaped. Just when they thought they’d earned a moment of respite, a mysterious orb appeared and took David away to an unknown place. With David and Oliver missing and Farouk on the loose, the team forms an unlikely alliance with their former enemy “Clark” (Hamish Linklater) and his well-funded government organization, Division III. Meanwhile, Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) is on a new path to attaining infinite and world-ending power.

Noah Hawley serves as Executive Producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Legion is the latest project from Hawley and Cameron, two of the executive producers of the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning FX anthology series Fargo. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.

