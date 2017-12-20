FX+ Enters Danger Zone; Adds Archer!

FX+ Commercial-Free Service has added the first seven seasons of the award-winning animated series Archer to its growing library.

LOS ANGELES, December 20, 2017 – Archer, FXX’s Emmy® Award winning animated series, became available today to subscribers of the FX+ commercial-free service, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks. The first seven seasons of Archer are ready to view on the commercial-free FX+ service. The most recent season, Archer: Dreamland, will be added to FX+ in February ahead of the premiere of the ninth season, Archer: Danger Island.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. Produced by FX Productions, it features the voices of Reed along with H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.

In addition to exclusively offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX+ makes FX Networks the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original series library. FX+ features every season of 31 FX original series or more than 1,300 episodes of award-winning and acclaimed original programs spanning the past 15 years. Due to the number of episodes in the FX Networks library, the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018.

