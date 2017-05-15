Funimation Films Brings Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic To North America!

Funimation is bringing the anime film Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic to North America in both dubbed and subtitled versions – the subtitled version on June 12th and the dubbed version on June 14th.

After hearing rumors of a peculiar society bringing people back from the dead, the two board the luxury liner Campania on her maiden voyage to investigate. Incognito amongst the mysterious Aurora Society, they find familiar faces and a sight they can’t believe—a woman raised from the dead!

Advance tickets for both version of Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic are available now.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR “BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC” LIMITED THEATRICAL ENGAGEMENT

Subtitled and English Dub Versions to Screen in Select Theaters June 12 & 14

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – May 15, 2016. Funimation® Films announced today that advance tickets are now available for the upcoming release of “Black Butler: Book of The Atlantic,” the newest film based on the New York Times Best Seller “Black Butler” manga series. The film, produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Noriyuki Abe (“Black Butler: Book of Circus,” Black Butler: Book of Murder” and “Yu Yu Hakusho”), will screen in theaters across the United States on June 12 and 14, 2017 in both the original Japanese version with subtitles as well as the English dub. Each version will be available on separate days of the engagement, beginning first with the subtitled version. Tickets are available beginning today and can be pre-purchased via the official movie website at funimationfilms.com/blackbutler.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Black Butler: Book of The Atlantic’– the newest film in the immensely popular Black Butler franchise – to theaters this spring,” said Gen Fukunaga, founder and CEO of Funimation. “Black Butler fans, both new and old, can look forward to an exciting night at the movies. And for the very first time, they will be able to watch and enjoy a Black Butler mystery on the big screen.”

To coincide with today’s ticket sales announcement, Funimation Films also released the full-length theatrical trailer for “Black Butler: Book of The Atlantic” and is available here for viewing.

“Fans will not want to miss this latest Black Butler mystery brought to life by A-1 Pictures,’” said Mike DuBoise, EVP and COO of Funimation. “We’re pleased to present ‘Black Butler: Book of The Atlantic’ in both subtitled and dubbed versions and we encourage everyone to purchase advance tickets to this limited, two-day release.”

Synopsis

All aboard to the next great adventure for Ciel and his demonic butler, Sebastian! After hearing rumors of a peculiar society bringing people back from the dead, the two board the luxury liner Campania on her maiden voyage to investigate. Incognito amongst the mysterious Aurora Society, they find familiar faces and a sight they can’t believe—a woman raised from the dead! But surprise quickly turns to dread when the shambling corpse attacks.

With more questions than answers, Ciel and Sebastian are up against not just one flesh-hungry corpse, but hundreds. Worse yet, the flamboyant reaper Grell and his new partner, Ronald Knox, stand in their way. Time is running out to solve this mystery, and if the demonic duo doesn’t act fast, they’ll be treading some seriously rough waters. Who could be behind this daring necromancy—and are they ready to find out?

For more information including tickets and theater locations for “Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic” visit FunimationFilms.com/BlackButler.

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/funimation and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/funimation and on Instagram at instagram.com/funimation.

Like this: Like Loading...