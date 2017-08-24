Funeral Raod Trip Trailer: Last Flag Flying!

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marines Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young

Marine killed in the Iraq War.

Last Flag Flying opens in select theaters on November 3rd.

Last Flag Flying – Official US Trailer – Former Navy Corps medic Richard “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marines Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on

a different type of mission.

Coming to Select Theaters November 3

Check out more Last Flag Flying: http://www.lastflagflying.com/

About Last Flag Flying:

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marines Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young

Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire. Along the way, Doc, Sal and Mueller reminisce and come to terms with shared experiences of the war that continue to shape their lives. Director Richard Linklater

and author Darryl Ponicsan collaborated on the screenplay which follows the trio as they wrestle with the pangs of war both past and present.

Official Site – http://www.lastflagflying.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lastflagflying

Twitter – https://twitter.com/lastflagflying

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/lastflagfly…

Like this: Like Loading...