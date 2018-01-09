Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Launches Apology Race!

Today Full frontal with Samantha Bee is announcing the official start of the Full Frontal Apology Race: a two-week romp around the globe to try to make amends for any deeply embarrassing thing our President manages to get his hands on in between TV time.

You know that feeling you get every day, multiple times a day when you check Twitter or turn on the television or read anything? The one of deep embarrassment that lives in the pit below the pit of your stomach? We feel it too so we are picking up the mantle of apologizing to the world on behalf of America. Today we’re announcing the official start of the FULL FRONTAL APOLOGY RACE: a two-week romp around the globe to try to make amends for any deeply embarrassing thing our President manages to get his hands on in between tv time.

Starting today, Sam is sending our correspondents (Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Amy Hoggart, and Mike Rubens) out to the far corners of the earth to say the two words that this administration will never have the guts to say: “I’m sorry.” Today alone, our correspondents are looking for flights to El Salvador, MENSA, and Francis Scott Key’s gravesite.

Follow along on @FullFrontalSamB to watch our correspondents rack up frequent flier miles traipsing around the country and the world with apology cards. Suggest people, places, and things to apologize to with #ApologyRace.

Tune in to TBS on Wednesday, January 24 at 10:30/ 9:30c to see which correspondent is the most repentant. No matter who wins, it’s America that is the most tired of winning.

