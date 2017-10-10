Full Frontal Splits Teaser: Jean-Claude Van Johnson!

Even if you haven’t seen the funny and oddly charming pilot for Jean-Claude Van Johnson, the key art for the show (above) and the blue collar teaser for the series are enough evidence of the she show’s peculiar energy – and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s willingness to play with his image.

And yes, there will be full frontal splits at some point in the show.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson – soon to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

About Jean-Claude Van Johnson

Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars global martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme as “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts and film sensation…and, operating under the simple alias of ‘Johnson,” the most dangerous undercover operative in the world. Unhappily retired, he’s now whiling away his days in superficial Hollywood… until a chance encounter with a lost love lures him back into the game, eventually forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced: a Bulgarian drug cartel.

Just kidding it’s himself.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars Van Damme along with Kat Foster (Your Family or Mine), Moises Arias (The Middle), and Phylicia Rashad (Creed). The show is executive produced by Dave Callaham (The Expendables), Peter Atencio (Key & Peele), Ridley Scott (The Good Wife), David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), and Van Damme. From Scott Free Productions, the series is directed by Atencio, and written and created by Callaham. Jean-Claude Van Johnson is coming soon, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Like this: Like Loading...