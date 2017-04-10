Friend From Work Trailer: Thor: Ragnorak!

Thor: Ragnarok has its first teaser and it is awesome!

We meet Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) for the first time and Thor finds himself captured by Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

There’s even a glimpse of Skurge aka The Executioner! And Loki!

Thor: Ragnorak premieres on November 3rd.

THOR: RAGNAROK

Genre: Action-Adventure

Rating: TBD

Release date: November 3, 2017

Running Time: TBD

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with MarkRuffalo and Anthony Hopkins

Director: Taika Waititi

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel, Stan Lee

Screenplay by: Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson (credit not final)

SYNOPSIS:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in arace against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at thehands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his formerally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

“Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki.They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executiveproducers. The screenplay is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok”thunders into theatres on November 3, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...