Freeform’s The Fosters Spinoff Adds Cast, Begins Production!

Freeform’s The Fosters spinoff, Good Trouble, has announced that Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola and Roger Bart will join the series as regulars, while Emma Hunton and Ken Kirby will recur.

The series – which follows Carrie and Matriana through the next phase of their lives – began production today.

Today, Freeform officially began production on “Good Trouble,” the spinoff to the critically acclaimed drama “The Fosters,” in Los Angeles. The series, which was announced earlier this year, will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

Joining Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as series regulars are fellow neighbors at The Coterie apartment complex: Tommy Martinez (“Riverdale”) who will portray Gael, a socially conscious and politically active graphic designer; newcomer Zuri Adele who will portray Malika, a whip-smart former foster kid with a pension for social justice; and Sherry Cola (“I Love Dick”) who will portray Alice, a first-generation Asian American who manages the apartment complex. Roger Bart (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will portray conservative Judge Wilson for whom Callie is clerking.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Hunton (“Happy Endings”), who will portray Davia, a no holds barred teacher who also lives at The Coterie, and Ken Kirby (“The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo”), who will portray Benjamin, a conservative fellow clerk who works with Callie.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg serve as creators and showrunners; while Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Freeform’s growing slate of original scripted dramas includes the mermaid thriller “Siren”; breakout dramedy “The Bold Type”; supernatural drama “Shadowhunters”; fan-favorite “Famous in Love”; and the critically acclaimed “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.”

