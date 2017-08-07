Freeform’s The Bold Type Tackles Breast Cancer Awareness!

Freeform’s The Bold Type takes on the topic of breast cancer awareness when Jane (Katie Stevens) is assigned a story on BRCA gene testing by Jacueline (Melora Hardin), Scarlet’s editor-in-chief – not knowing how personal the subject is to her.

The Bold Type – The Breast Issue airs Tuesday, August 8th (9:01/8:01C).

JANE HAS TO EXPOSE HER DEEPEST FEAR ON A POWERFUL EPISODE OF ‘THE BOLD TYPE,’ SUPPORTING BREAST CANCER AWARENESS, ON AUGUST 8

Viewers Can Catch Up with a Marathon of All Previous Episodes Beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Or Binge Via the Freeform App for Mobile Devices and Connected TV, On Demand, Hulu and Online

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, will air an emotional episode of breakout hit “The Bold Type,” discussing breast cancer awareness. “The Bold Type” will air on TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, at 9:01 p.m. EDT, and episodes are available on the Freeform app and Freeform.com (same date and time). Freeform will air a catch-up marathon of all previous episodes of “The Bold Type” beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Additionally, the first five episodes are available to binge on the Freeform app for mobile devices and connected TV, On Demand, Freeform.com and Hulu.

In the episode “The Breast Issue,” Jacqueline assigns Jane a controversial article about BRCA gene testing, not knowing that it is a very personal issue for Jane. In promoting Scarlet’s breast health awareness campaign, Kat tries to make a big splash on social media, but may end up doing more harm than good. Sutton takes a big swing on her first day in the fashion department, but when things threaten to fall apart, Alex rushes to her rescue.

Described by the New York Times as “‘Sex and the City’ meets ‘Girls,’” “The Bold Type” continues to garner praise. IndieWire called the series “one of the most addictive and progressive series on TV this summer.” Refinery29 notes “one thing is clear about Freeform’s new series ‘The Bold Type’: It’s wonderfully obsessed with women supporting women.” And Entertainment Weekly named “The Bold Type” as one of the summer’s biggest breakouts.

The series stars Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady, Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Matt Ward as Alex Crawford and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. “The Bold Type” is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer. The series is a Universal Television and The District production.

