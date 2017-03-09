Freeform Unleashes Famous In Love Online Simultaneous with Linear Premiere!

Following its success with sci-fi drama Beyond, Freeform will release the entire first season of Famous In Love (Tuesdays, 9/8C) online simultaneous with the show’s linear premiere on Tuesday, april 18th.

Famous In Love follows Paige, an ordinary college student who gets her big break in a Hollywood blockbuster and finds herself attracted to her co-star – causing problem with two of her best friends.

After the successful binge launch strategy of its newest series “Beyond,” Freeform will be making the highly anticipated series “Famous In Love” the next “binge-from-the-start” show in their programming slate. From Warner Horizon Television, “Famous In Love” will have its linear premiere on TUESDAY, APRIL 18, at 9:00 p.m. EDT, right after the premiere of “Pretty Little Liars.” The “Famous In Love” binge will be available starting on April 18 on multiple digital platforms, including the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu. In a network first, “Beyond” launched with a full season binge on digital and premiered as one of Freeform’s most successful series, generating more than 13 million starts across digital platforms to date with 87% of bingers finishing the series within one week.

“We promised to deliver great content to our viewers in the way they want to consume it and, coming off the incredible success of the ‘Beyond’ binge launch, we are excited to follow up on that strategy and launch ‘Famous In Love’ with a full binge on the night of its premiere,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. “Marlene King has created a world that has all of the intrigue, sexiness and wish fulfillment that is perfect for our viewers who love to binge.”

Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle published by Little, Brown and Company, “Famous In Love” follows ordinary college student Paige (Bella Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. She must now navigate her new star-studded life and the highs and lows that come with being the new It Girl in town as well as balancing her college workload. As her public profile continues to rise and the undeniable chemistry with her new co-star and Hollywood heartthrob Rainer Devon grows, the more her friendships are strained with her two best friends – particularly Jake who may be more than just her friend.

“Famous In Love” stars Bella Thorne (“The DUFF”), Carter Jenkins (“The Following”), Charlie Depew (“The Amazing Spiderman”), Georgie Flores (“CSI”), Niki Koss (“My Stepdaughter”), Pepi Sonuga (“The Fosters”), Keith Powers (“Straight Outta Compton”) and Perrey Reeves (“Entourage”).

I. Marlene King (“Pretty Little Liars”), Christopher Fife (“Revenge”), Miguel Arteta (“Getting On”), Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”) and Dan Farah (“Ready Player One”) are executive producers, and Rebecca Serle is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Television.

