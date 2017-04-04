Freeform Teams with Iliza Shlesinger for Late Night Show!

Freeform is heading to late night with a new, themed, weekly talk show hosted by rising comedy star Ilizia Shlesinger.

ILIZA IS MAKING HER MARK IN LATE-NIGHT; ‘TRUTH & ILIZA’ TO LAUNCH MAY 2 WITH SIX-WEEK RUN ON FREEFORM AND ALL FREEFORM PLATFORMS

Watch Live or via the Freeform App on Connected TV and Mobile Devices or Online

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is bringing her incisive perspective to a new weekly late-night talk show, “Truth & Iliza.” “Truth & Iliza” is getting a six-week run starting TUESDAY, MAY 2 (10:02 – 10:32 p.m. EDT), and will serve as a platform for Iliza’s societal observations and sketches fueled by her opinions as well as in-studio celebrity guest and expert interviews.

The show will be centered around a themed question which Iliza will seek to answer using audience interaction, field pieces, commentary and, of course, jokes. Iliza will draw from her decade of stand-up experience to focus on the sociopolitical issues of the day, providing a forum for viewers to discuss everything from the necessary to the inane to the taboo.

“I’m so grateful to Freeform for inviting me to create a show that occupies a space between social commentary, politics, pop culture and my specific brand of comedy and feminism” said Shlesinger. “This show will inform, entertain, and it’s a great excuse to get a spray tan.”

“At Freeform, we are committed to introducing culturally important narratives and voices to our viewers,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. “Iliza is one of those voices and we can’t wait to bring her fearless, yet brilliantly funny social commentary and wit to our audience.”

Iliza recently wrapped up her national 15-city theatre tour – “Iliza: The Confirmed Kills Tour.” “Girl Logic,” her first book from Weinstein Books, will be published in the fall 2017. Iliza’s scripted web series on the ABC app, “Forever 31,” has been ordered for a second season, and her third comedy special “Confirmed Kills” is currently available on Netflix.

Iliza Shlesinger, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin and Kara Baker from Avalon Television (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Catastrophe”) all serve as executive producers. Kim Gamble (“The Colbert Report”) also serves as executive producer.

