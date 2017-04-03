Freeform Sets Pretty Famous Fan Contest!

As Freeform gears up for the series premiere of their hotly anticipated new original series “Famous In Love,” the network is giving one lucky fan a chance to become famous in their own right with the “Pretty Famous” fan contest.

As Freeform gears up for the series premiere of their hotly anticipated new original series “Famous In Love,” the network is giving one lucky fan a chance to become famous in their own right with the “Pretty Famous” fan contest. Starting on MONDAY, APRIL 3, fans can submit their videos on Freeform.com/PrettyFamousContest for the chance to win. “Famous In Love” premieres TUESDAY, APRIL 18 (9:02 – 10:02 p.m. EDT), immediately following the spring premiere of the final season of “Pretty Little Liars.” The “Famous In Love” binge will also be available starting on April 18 on multiple digital platforms, including the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu.

Fans can submit videos in several categories for a chance to win. The categories are:

Singing – Viewers can submit a video of themselves singing the “Pretty Little Liars” theme song.

Acting – Viewers can submit a video of themselves acting out their favorite lines from a scene of “Pretty Little Liars.”

Dancing – Viewers can submit a video of themselves dancing to one of the three songs provided by Freeform.

Comedy – Viewers can submit a video of them telling Freeform a funny story about themselves inspired by “Pretty Little Liars” or “Famous In Love” themes.

Beauty – Viewers can submit a video demonstrating how to do glamorous makeup inspired by “Pretty Little Liars” or “Famous In Love.”

The “Pretty Famous” fan contest winner will get a trip for two to Los Angeles where they will attend a Hollywood party as a VIP and walk the red carpet; a special meet and greet with “Pretty Little Liars” and “Famous In Love” executive producer I. Marlene King; an appearance in a TV spot airing during an episode of “Famous In Love” (the spot will feature part of the winning entry); a feature in an issue of OK! Magazine; an appearance on both the “Pretty Little Liars” and “Famous In Love” social media accounts; and a feature on Freeform.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins 9:00 a.m. PDT on April 3, 2017, and ends at 12:00 p.m. (noon) PDT on April 25, 2017. Void where prohibited. Open only to persons 13 years of age or older and legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 U.S. or D.C. Minors must get parent’s permission to enter. See Official Rules for full details. Limit 1 entry per person.

About Freeform

Part of the Disney|ABC Television Group, Freeform connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. The network delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan favorite movies and the holiday events “13 Nights of Halloween” and “25 Days of Christmas.” The Freeform app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.

