Freeform Releases Divine Pairing Cloak & Dagger Key Art!

MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER – Freeform’s “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt as Tandy, Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone, Gloria Reuben as Mrs. Johnson, Miles Mussenden as Mr. Johnson, Andrea Roth as Melissa, Carl Lundstedt as Liam, Emma Lahana as Detective O’Reilly, Jaime Zevallos as Father Delgado and J.D. Evermore as Detective Connors – Photo by Frank Ockenfels/Courtesy of Freeform.

“It always came down to two people, the divine pairing.”

Freeform has released a nifty new piece of key art (below) for its upcoming superhero drama, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’s two-hour premiere airs on Thursday, June 7th (8/7C).

MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER – Courtesy of Freeform.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is set to premiere with a two-hour event on June 7, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is based on the beloved comic characters and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

