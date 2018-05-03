Freeform Releases Divine Pairing Cloak & Dagger Key Art!

“It always came down to two people, the divine pairing.”

Freeform has released a nifty new piece of key art (below) for its upcoming superhero drama, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’s two-hour premiere airs on Thursday, June 7th (8/7C).

“It always came down to two people, the divine pairing.”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is set to premiere with a two-hour event on June 7, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is based on the beloved comic characters and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

Like this: Like Loading...