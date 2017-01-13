Freeform Premieres Three Digital Short-Form Series!

Freeform is launching three digital short-form series on Freeform.com, the Freeform app and Hulu.

Beginning today, Time for Bed with Punam Patel – a ‘cozy and intimate talk show’ with comedian/actress Punam Patel; School of doodle – ‘a variety of short-form videos celebrating the arts,’ and Open Roads – ‘focuses on the nonprofit organization Open Roads, which provides filmmaking wilderness camps for high school students.’

Full series descriptions and the first episodes of each series follow the jump.

FREEFORM LAUNCHES A VARIETY PACK OF NEW DIGITAL SHORT-FORM SERIES: ‘TIME FOR BED WITH PUNAM PATEL,’ ‘SCHOOL OF DOODLE,’ AND ‘OPEN ROADS’

Brand new digital short-form series “Time for Bed with Punam Patel,” an intimate talk show starring comedian and actress Punam Patel; “School of Doodle,” a compilation of short-form videos celebrating the arts; and “Open Roads,” a docu-series recounting camper experiences at a wilderness filmmaking retreat, are now live on Freeform.com, the Freeform app and Hulu.

Actress and comedian Punam Patel stars in the new series “Time for Bed with Punam Patel,” where she hosts creative guests on this hilarious but cozy and intimate talk show. In true bedtime fashion, Punam tucks her guests into bed, chats about their life and current projects, and puts them to sleep with some ridiculous classic fairytales, which are widely accepted as normal in one’s youth. Some of the celebrity guests include Lisa Schwartz (“Party Girl,” YouTube star), New Kids on the Block star Joey McIntyre, Bryan Safi (“Young & Hungry”) and Isaiah Mustafa (“Shadowhunters”). “Time for Bed with Punam Patel” is produced by Colossal Youth. McG, Mary Viola, Virginia Melin, and Stoney Sharp serve as executive producers; Nic Michaels as director; and Punam Patel as producer.

Watch the first episode of “Time for Bed with Punam Patel” here:

“School of Doodle” is a variety of short-form videos celebrating the arts. The series is in partnership with the School of Doodle, an organization that creates “loud” inspiring content for girls and young women. Freeform has licensed episodes from existing series on School of Doodle’s platforms “You Do What” and “10 Questions,” which feature artists and celebrities discussing their careers and giving unconventional advice. Some guests include Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”), Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Molly Logan is the founder of School of Doodle and serves as executive producer.

Watch the first episode of “School of Doodle” here:

Focusing on the nonprofit organization Open Roads, which provides filmmaking wilderness camps for high school students, the docu-series “Open Roads” chronicles the campers’ experiencing the wild, making documentaries and creating new relationships. In this six-part behind-the-scenes digital series, you will ride along as part of the crew and witness their journey across Washington State as these inspired teenagers experience raw nature for the first time, learn to work together like a family and discover the art of filmmaking while exploring the depths of who they truly are. Viewers will also get to see completed documentaries from the Open Roads campers. Trevor Hall serves as executive producer.

Watch the first episode of “Open Roads” here:

About Colossal Youth

Colossal Youth is a full-service production company specializing in comedy. Clients include Adult Swim, Subway, Cartoon Network, Cricket Wireless, LG Electronics and Universal Pictures. Founded by director and producer Stoney Sharp and Virginia Melin. www.thecolossalyouth.com

About School of Doodle

School of Doodle is a learning lab, by and for girl and gender nonconforming Gen Zers, that gives them the tools to turn creative potential into future success. From photography and feminism to art and activism (and everything in between), Doodle’s online platform and community events provide girls with education, entertainment and opportunity to develop critical life skills and confidence to rule the world.

School of Doodle was built on the belief that by closing the Confidence Gap, we can guarantee that for the next generation of women “leaning in” looks like standing up straight.

About Open Roads

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Open Roads provides 12 students from around the country the opportunity to venture out into nature on a life-changing documentary filmmaking expedition. As they travel, the students work together to create, shoot, edit and premiere their films. As they hike mountains, kayak wide-open seas, and raft fast-moving rapids, they produce short documentary films, each aiming to reveal a common human theme.

