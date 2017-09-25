Freeform Orders Pretty Little Liars Spin-off Pilot!

Freeform has ordered a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The spin-off, created by PLL creator I. Marlene King, would star Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in their PLL roles of Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder.

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, has ordered a new drama pilot, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, it was announced today by Karey Burke, Freeform’s executive vice president, Programming and Development.

“At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers’ lives. ‘Pretty Little Liars’ was a cultural phenomenon so it’s no wonder fans wanted more.” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development, Freeform. “We can’t wait to continue Marlene King’s rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did.”

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” says Marlene King. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” is based on the popular book series “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also penned the No. 1 New York Times bestselling book series “Pretty Little Liars.” Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi. “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. I. Marlene King (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Famous in Love”) wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein (“Pretty Little Liars,” “The Vampire Diaries”) and Gina Girolamo (“The 100,” “The Originals”).

“Pretty Little Liars” stars Sasha Pieterse (“Inherent Vice”) and Janel Parrish (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and is currently starring in a production of “Grease” in Toronto) are set to reprise their original roles in the new pilot. In “Pretty Little Liars,” Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis, the former queen bee whose mysterious disappearance rocked the small town of Rosewood. Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal, Hanna Marin’s best friend, who was unmasked as the mysterious tormentor “A” at the end of the show’s second season, and ultimately beat uber-villain, A.D., at her own game.

A hit throughout the course of its seven seasons, “Pretty Little Liars” ranked as cable TV’s No. 1 drama across target 18-34 and 12-34 measures during its final season, winning its time period in each of its 160 originals in the key demographics. To boot, the show that revolutionized the relationship between TV and social media, “Pretty Little Liars” remains the No. 1 most social TV series for 2016/17 season to date with 266 million engagements (despite wrapping at the end of June), and still accounts for the Top 6 most tweeted scripted cable TV telecasts in the platform’s history.

Freeform's robust slate of scripted original series include fan-favorite comedy "Young & Hungry"; highly anticipated new comedies "grown-ish" and "Alone Together," which are slated to premiere in 2018; along with scripted dramas including the summer breakout hit "The Bold Type"; supernatural thriller "Beyond"; "Famous In Love" starring Bella Thorne; critically acclaimed "The Fosters"; sci-fi phenomenon "Shadowhunters";

