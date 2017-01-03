Freeform Lines Up Disney Classics for Freeform’s Funday!

Freeform has lined up an impressive array of Disney classics for its annual Freeform’s Funday two-day programming event set for the weekend of January 21st and 22nd.

Highlights include Dumbo, Alice in Wonderland, The Incredibles, Frozen and more – beginning Saturday, January 21st at 7am/6C). Read on for a list of the weekend’s highlights.

Grab some hot cocoa and a snuggly blanket while enjoying the warmth alongside your favorite movie buff with Freeform’s Funday weekend, a two-day programming event featuring beloved Disney classics, starting SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 and continuing through SUNDAY, JANUARY 22.

The highlights are:

Saturday, January 21

(7:00 – 9:05 a.m. EST) THE SMURFS (2011)

In their race to escape the malevolent wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria), the little blue forest dwellers find themselves suddenly transported to Central Park. Now stuck in a world populated by towering giants, the Smurfs must find a way to elude Gargamel and a way back to the village they call home. Also starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sofia Vergara, Alan Cumming, Katy Perry, Fred Armisen and George Lopez.

(9:05 – 10:40 a.m. EST) DISNEY’S DUMBO

One of the true Disney masterpieces, this poignant classic movie tells the story of Dumbo, a baby elephant born with humongous ears. Snubbed and ridiculed by all the other circus folks, he is befriended by a jocular mouse named Timothy. With luck, determination and an amazing amount of courage, Dumbo learns to soar as the high-flying star of the circus. Disney’s “Dumbo” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 7:00 a.m. EST.

(10:40 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Based on the beloved children’s books by Lewis Carroll, follow Alice as she falls into the madcap world of Wonderland and meets extraordinary characters such as Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the frantically late White Rabbit.

(12:35 – 2:40 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S HERCULES

Taken by the Gods as a newborn and adopted on Earth, Hercules (Tate Donovan) becomes an awkward teenage pillar of strength. Trying to fit in, he discovers Zeus is his dad and home is on Mount Olympus – if he can move from zero to true hero! Hercules teams with pal Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil (Danny Devito), a feisty trainer, for the mission. But it’s no walk in the Acropolis. He must match wits with Grecian beauty Meg (Susan Egan) and a comical hothead name Hades (James Woods), who’s having a devil of a time with his hostile takeover of the universe. He’s armed with morphing morons Pain and Panic for help and only Hercules stands in his way. Disney’s “Hercules” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

(2:40 – 4:35 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S POCAHONTAS

Free-spirited Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and her woodland pals, Meeko (John Kassir) and Flit (Frank Welker), are surprised when they discover the first English settlers on the shores of their village. With the guidance and wisdom of her beloved Grandmother Willow (Linda Hunt) and the friendship of the courageous Captain John Smith (Mel Gibson), Pocahontas must find a way to bridge the divide between the two vastly different cultures. Disney’s “Pocahontas” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 10:35 a.m. EST.

(4:35 – 6:45 p.m. EST) DISNEY?PIXAR’S A BUG’S LIFE

Flik (Dave Foley) is an inventive ant who’s always messing things up for his colony. His latest mishap was destroying the food stores that were supposed to pay off grasshopper Hopper (Kevin Spacey). Now, the strong-arming insect is demanding that the ants gather double the food — or face annihilation. To avert disaster, Flik goes on a journey to recruit fighters to defend the colony. When he meets a band of high-flying circus insects, he thinks he’s found his salvation. Disney?Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 2:35 p.m. EST.

(6:45 – 9:25 p.m. EST) DISNEY?PIXAR’S THE INCREDIBLES

This action-packed animated adventure is about a seemingly ordinary family with an incredible secret. Known to the world as superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Bob Parr and his wife Helen were among the world’s greatest crime fighters, saving lives and battling evil on a daily basis. Fifteen years later, they have been forced to adopt civilian identities and retreat to the suburbs to live “normal” lives with their three kids, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. Itching to get back into action, Bob gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to a remote island for a top secret assignment. He soon discovers that it will take a super family effort to rescue the world from total destruction. Disney?Pixar’s ”The Incredibles” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 4:45 p.m. EST.

(9:25 – 11:55 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S FROZEN

Fearless optimist Anna (Kristen Bell) teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey, encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad), in a race to find Anna’s sister Elsa (Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Can Anna save her sister and bring sunshine back to their home? Or will Arendelle be frozen forever? Disney’s “Frozen” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 7:25 p.m. EST.

(11:55 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. EST) DISNEY’S MULAN

Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) is a brave young woman faced with the terrible reality that her ailing father — too old to be a soldier but too honorable not to be one — will be killed in battle. Driven by her love and devotion for her family, Mulan makes a decision that will change their lives forever. Disguising herself as a man, she secretly takes her father’s place in the Imperial army that is being gathered to meet the threat of invasion by the villainous Hun leader, Shan-Yu (Miguel Ferrer). Accompanied by her feisty, fire-breathing “wanna-be” guardian dragon Mushu (Eddie Murphy), Mulan trains to be a brave and disciplined warrior and ultimately learns some profound lessons about courage, honor and love. Disney’s “Mulan” repeats on Sunday, January 22, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Sunday, January 22

(9:55 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. EST) DESPICABLE ME

In a happy suburban neighborhood surrounded by white picket fences and flowering rose bushes sits a black house with a dead lawn. Unbeknownst to the neighbors, hidden deep beneath this home is a vast secret hideout belonging to Gru (Steve Carell), a dastardly villain who, along with the help of his many little Minions, is planning the biggest heist in the history of the world: He’s going to steal the moon! But his plans are foiled the day he encounters the immense will of three little orphaned girls who look at him and see something that no one else has ever seen: a potential dad. This smash hit boasts a stellar all-star vocal cast that includes Julie Andrews, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Danny McBride, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig, Mindy Kaling and more.

