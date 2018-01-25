Freeform February: Snow White Marathon, New Episodes of Alone Together, Beyond and grown-ish and More!

Freeform will feature new episodes of breakour shows Alone Together and grown-ish and season two of Beyond; an 80th Anniversary marathon of Disney classic Snow White and a host of movies and TV episodes On Demand vis the Freeform app.

FREEFORM RELEASES ITS NEW LINEUP OF TV AND MOVIE OFFERINGS FOR FEBRUARY 2018

CELEBRATE 80 YEARS OF THE FAIREST ONE OF ALL, WITH DISNEY CLASSIC “SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS” MARATHON ON SUNDAY, FEB. 8

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, will premiere brand new episodes of breakout comedies “grown-ish” and “Alone Together,” as well as fan-favorite series “The Fosters” and “Beyond.”

Also in February, Freeform will celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the release of the beloved Disney animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” with an all-day marathon on Sunday, Feb. 4, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Additional programming arriving to Freeform this month includes the Freeform premieres of Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” starring Chris Evans; “8 Mile” starring Eminem; and just in time for Valentine’s Day, Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum in “The Vow” and the romantic-comedy with a star-studded cast, “Valentine’s Day.” Freeform will also welcome the digital premiere of “National Treasure,” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and much more. Freeform is also adding episodes of hit sitcoms “Gilmore Girls,” “The Mindy Project,” “Last Man Standing” and “Reba.”

Below is a complete list of what’s new on Freeform, beginning Feb. 1 to the network and Freeform app.

FREEFORM ORIGINALS (Also available to stream via the Freeform app for connected TV, mobile devices and online.*):

“grown-ish” Season 1 – Wednesdays through March 28, 2018

Feb. 7 (8:00 – 8:31 p.m. EST) – Episode 1007 – “Un-Break My Heart”

After going through a traumatic breakup, Zoey begins partying to get out of her feelings, but when a power blackout on campus forces her to stay in for the night, she must confront her true feelings in order to begin the healing process.

Feb. 14 (8:00 – 8:31 p.m. EST) – Episode 1008 – “Erase Your Social”

Zoey lands the fellowship of her dreams at Teen Vogue, but her reputation and job are put on the line when she reveals too much on social media.

Feb. 28 (8:00 – 8:31 p.m. EST) – Episode 1009 – “Who Gon Stop Me”

Cal U. goes into lockdown after a drug dealer is shot on campus, causing Vivek to get sucked into the intense underground drug world.

“Alone Together” Season 1 – Wednesdays through March 21, 2018

Feb. 7 (8:30 – 9:02 p.m. EST) – Episode 1006 – “Dean Girls”

When an aggressive woman won’t leave Benji’s brother Dean alone, Benji hatches a plan to help her get over Dean – a plan that includes Esther. Things get complicated when the woman takes a romantic interest in Benji while Esther starts to think she and Dean have a real love connection. (Guest stars Chris D’ Elia)

Feb. 14 (8:30 – 9:02 p.m. EST) – Episode 1008 – “Dinner Party”

When Esther invites a lesbian couple from her building over for a dinner party to convince them to become her mentors, Benji has to help out so she doesn’t embarrass herself. In doing so, the two women take more of an interest in Benji inciting Esther’s jealousy. (Guest stars Amy Landecker of “Transparent”)

Feb. 28 (8:30 – 9:02 p.m. EST) – Episode 1002 – “The Big One”

When Esther freaks out about “the Big One,” Benji dismisses her Midwestern panic. Benji’s sister later arrives with her friends, one of whom is also freaked out about the potential earthquake. Benji tries to take advantage of her fragile state and puts the moves on her. As Esther tries to entertain the group with activities, Benji is eventually sucked into her earthquake apocalypse freak out. (Guest stars Chris D’Elia)

“The Fosters” Season 5B – Tuesdays through March 13, 2018

Feb. 6 (8:00 – 9:01 p.m. EST) – Episode 5014 – “Scars”

Callie receives a surprising tip from an unexpected source. Meanwhile, Jude tries to assuage Noah’s fears about his budding relationship with fellow gamer Declan.

Feb. 13 (8:00 – 9:01 p.m. EST) – Episode 5015 – “Mother’s Day”

Stef’s mom comes to visit and helps Stef cope with a tough time. Meanwhile, Callie and Jude grapple with the memory of their biological mother.

Feb. 27 (8:00 – 9:01 p.m. EST) – Episode 5016 – “Giving Up The Ghost”

Stef confronts her demons and finally comes clean to Lena about what’s been troubling her. Mariana and Emma find themselves going head to head, putting Poppy and Jesus in an awkward position.

“Beyond” Season 2 – Thursdays through March 22, 2018

Feb. 1 (8:00 – 9:01 P.M. EST) – Episode 2004 – “Knock, Knock”

Holden confides in Luke about his recent struggles, leading Luke to again question why Holden is not embracing his powers to make things better. Willa is frantic when Arthur goes missing, while Jeff faces some uncomfortable questions from someone looking into Hollow Sky. Diane tries to glean info from Ian, and Tom struggles with how to help Holden. Meanwhile, Charlie has a surprising run in, while Yellow Jacket pays a visit to an old friend.

Feb. 8 (8:00 – 9:01 P.M. EST) – Episode 2005 – “Six Feet Deep”

Luke discovers Holden sleepwalking, and helps him unearth a new clue into what is happening with the Realm. Willa steps in to help Luke with a difficult situation. Charlie is given the opportunity to get what she’s been seeking, while Shoemacher continues to recruit followers into Hollow Sky. Meanwhile, Charlie and Holden have a strange reunion, and Diego makes his way towards Ft. Reed – and Holden.

Feb. 15 (8:00 – 9:01 P.M. EST) – Episode 2006 – “Bedposts”

Holden turns to Charlie for help in understanding what is happening with him and the Realm – but she is reluctant to share why she’s back in Ft. Reed. Jeff digs up info on the mysterious Edgar and what his connection to Holden might be. Diane and Tom feel pressured to learn more about Pastor Ian. Meanwhile, Willa and Holden realize they need to work on their communication.

MOVIES AND TV SHOWS AVAILABLE ON DEMAND VIA THE FREEFORM APP

”8 Mile” (beginning Feb. 3)

”The Bounty Hunter” (beginning Feb. 2)

”The Brady Bunch Movie” (beginning Feb. 11) ”Captain America: The First Avenger” (beginning Feb. 3)

”Goal! The Dream Begins” (beginning Feb. 3)

“Gilmore Girls”

o Available Feb. 9

”Lost & Found” (S2, E15)

”There’s The Rub” (S2, E16)

”Dead Uncles and Vegetables” (S2, E17)

”Back in the Saddle Again” (S2, E18)

”Teach Me Tonight” (S2, E19)

o Available Feb. 23

”Help Wanted” (S2, E20)

”Lorelai’s Graduation Day” (S2, E21)

”Can’t Get Started, I” (S2, E22)

”Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days” (S3, E1)

”Haunted Leg” (S3, E2)

“Last Man Standing”

o Available Feb. 5

”Bullying” (S2, E8)

”Attractive Architect” (S2, E9)

”The Help” (S2, E10)

”Mike’s Pole” (S2, E11)

”Quarterback Boyfriend” (S2, E12)

”What’s in a Name?” (S2, E13)

”Buffalo Bill Day” (S2, E14)

”Breaking Curfew” (S2, E15)

”Private Coach” (S2, E16)

”The Fight” (S2, E17)

o Available Feb. 19

”College Girl” (S2, E18)

”Back to School” (S3, E1)

”Driving Lessons” (S3, E2)

”Pledging” (S3, E3)

”Ryan v. John Baker” (S3, E4)

”Haunted House” (S3, E5)

”Larabee for School Board” (S3, E6)

”Shoveling Snow” (S3, E7)

”Vanessa Fixes Kyle” (S3, E8)

”Thanksgiving” (S3, E9)

“The Middle”

o Available Feb. 9

”Siblings and Sombreros” (S6, E19)

”Food Courting” (S6, E20)

”Two of a Kind” (S6, E21)

”While You Were Sleeping” (S6, E22)

”Mother’s Day Reservations” (S6, E23)

”The Graduate” (S6, E24)

”Not Your Brother’s Drop Off” (S7, E1)

”Cutting the Cord” (S7, E2)

”The Shirt” (S7, E3)

”Risky Business” (S7, E4)

o Available Feb. 23

”Land of the Lost” (S7, E5)

”Halloween VI: Tick Tock Death” (S7, E6)

”Homecoming II: The Tailgate” (S7, E7)

”Thanksgiving VII” (S7, E8)

”The Convention” (S7, E9)

”Not So Silent Night” (S7, E10)

”The Rush” (S7, E11)

”Birds of a Feather” (S7, E12)

”Floating 50” (S7, E13)

”Film, Friends and Fruit Pies” (S7, E14)

“The Mindy Project”

o Available Feb. 9

”Road Trip” (S4, EP6)

”Mindy and Nanny” (S4, EP7)

”Later, Baby” (S4, EP8)

”Jody Kimball-Kinney is my Husband” (S4, EP9)

”The Departed” (S4, EP10)

o Available Feb. 23

”The Lahiris and the Castellanos” (S4, EP11)

”The Parent Trap” (S4, EP12)

”When Mindy met Danny” (S4, EP13)

”Will They or Won’t They” (S4, EP14)

”2 Fast 2 Serious” (S4, EP15)

”National Treasure” (beginning Feb. 3)

“Reba”

o Available Feb. 5

”Issues” (S5, EP10)

”Brock’s Got Stones” (S5, EP11)

”Parenting With Puppets” (S5, EP12)

”Don’t Mess With Taxes” (S5, EP13)

”The Goodbye Guy” (S5, EP14)

”Money Blues” (S5, EP15)

”The Trouble With Dr. Hunky” (S5, EP16)

”Reba the Landlord” (S5, EP17)

”The Blond Leading the Blind” (S5, EP18)

”Here We Go Again” (S5, EP19)

o Available Feb. 19

”Red Alert” (S5, EP20)

”Two Weddings and a Funeral” (S5, EP21)

”Reba’s Heart” (S5, EP22)

”Let’s Get Physical” (S6, EP1)

”Just Business” (S6, EP2)

”Trading Spaces” (S6, EP3)

”Roll With It” (S6, EP4)

”The Break-Up” (S6, EP5)

”Sweet Child O’ Mine” (S6, EP6)

”Locked and Loaded” (S6, EP7)

”Valentine’s Day” (beginning Feb. 14)

“The Vow” (beginning Feb. 14)

”When the Game Stands Tall” (beginning Feb. 2)

New Movie Premieres Available on Linear:

Feb. 2 – “Goal! The Dream Begins” (7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EST)

Feb. 2 – “8 Mile” (12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST)

Feb. 2 – “Captain America: The First Avenger” (8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST)

Feb. 3 – “When the Game Stands Tall” (10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. EST)

Feb. 5 – “The Bounty Hunter” (8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST)

Feb. 10 – “The Good Dinosaur” (8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST)

Feb. 10 – “The Brady Bunch Movie” (12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. EST)

Feb. 12 – “Dirty Dancing” presented by Karlie Kloss (8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST)

In honor of the classic film’s 30th anniversary, supermodel Karlie Kloss sits down with Fabrice Calmels, Victoria Justice and Peyton List to watch “Dirty Dancing.” While enjoying the movie, Karlie and her friend make sweet potato fries and FaceTime with new mom Serena Williams.

Feb. 14 – “The Vow” (1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST)

Feb. 14 – “Valentine’s Day” (5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST)

Feb. 17 – “Zoom” (9:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. EST)

Feb. 26 – “The Goonies” presented by Karlie Kloss (8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST)

Karlie and her friend, Rachel Bilson, watch the cult classic hit “The Goonies,” while Rachel discusses motherhood and they make delicious buffalo cauliflower bites. They are also joined by Carter Jenkins who talks about the upcoming sophomore season of Freeform’s “Famous in Love.”

