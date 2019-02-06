FREEFORM ANNOUNCES MARCH 20 PREMIERE DATE FOR PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS AND RELEASES A FIRST LOOK TRAILER

Freeform has announced the launch date for its Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and released a first look trailer for the series.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will premiere on March 20th (8/7C). The Trailer and series description follow.

FREEFORM ANNOUNCES MARCH 20 PREMIERE DATE FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SERIES ‘PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS’ AND RELEASES A FIRST LOOK TRAILER

At today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced the premiere date of the highly anticipated spinoff series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” As Freeform’s session came to end, the network lined up a group of women in iconic red trench coats to pay homage to the groundbreaking series that defined a generation. “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” will premiere on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents—but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. When the high-stakes environment pushes the residents to a breaking point, someone snaps and kills someone. As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie—and a needed alibi.

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” is produced by Alloy

Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon. Scripted Television. I. Marlene King (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Famous in Love”) serves as executive producer with Charlie Craig (“Pretty Little Liars,” “The 100”), Leslie Morgenstein (“Pretty Little Liars,” “The Vampire Diaries”), Gina Girolamo (“The 100,” “The Originals”) and Joseph Dougherty (“Pretty Little Liars”). The show is based on the novel “The Perfectionists” with characters from the novel “Pretty Little Liars,” by Sara Shepard.

Like this: Like Loading...