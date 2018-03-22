Freeform and PopSugar Opening Mermaid Museum To Celebrate International Mermaid Day and Siren Premiere!

International Mermaid Day marks the premiere date for Freeform’s new drama series, Siren.

In anticipation of these intertwined events, Freeform and PopSugar are opening an immersive Mermaid Museum in Los Angeles from March 22nd to March 25th.

The free ticketed event will celebrate the mythological, mysterious, and beloved creatures with over five activations and celebrate the upcoming International Mermaid Day.

Siren’s two-hour premiere is set for March 29th (8/7C).

IN ANTICIPATION OF INTERNATIONAL MERMAID DAY, FREEFORM AND POPSUGAR TEAM UP TO CELEBRATE ‘SIREN’ WITH AN IMMERSIVE MERMAID MUSEUM IN HOLLYWOOD

FROM MARCH 22 – 25

Freeform’s Upcoming Drama ‘Siren’ Premieres on International Mermaid Day, March 29, with a Special Two-Hour Premiere

To celebrate the premiere of the highly-anticipated mermaid drama “Siren,” Freeform has teamed up with PopSugar, the leading global lifestyle media brand for young women, to create an immersive mermaid museum in the heart of Hollywood, open to the public for four days with unique photo installations, illusions and a live mermaid.

Open to the public from March 22 to the 25, the free ticketed event will celebrate the mythological, mysterious, and beloved creatures with over five activations and celebrate the upcoming International Mermaid Day, which coincides with the series premiere on March 29. Featuring a live mermaid, a speakeasy-inspired fishing store, numerous photo structures and a 360° underwater immersive experience; the museum will celebrate and bring mermaid culture to life.

In celebration of sea creatures everywhere, Freeform will make a donation to Heal the Bay to help keep Los Angeles’ coastal waters and watersheds safe, healthy and clean. Additionally, the live mermaid will be swimming in a custom-built tank filled with 4,800 gallons of water which, at the end of the exhibition, will be donated to TreePeople. The water will go into a cistern at their facility in Los Angeles and will be used to water the surrounding landscape enjoyed by tens of thousands of hikers every year.

In Freeform’s next epic tale “Siren,” the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there?

“Siren” premieres on International Mermaid Day, March 29 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m.), with a special two-hour event.

Like this: Like Loading...