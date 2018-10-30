Freeform and ATTN: Urge Young Adults To March to the Polls!

Freeform, Disney’s young adult network, and media company ATTN: have teamed up in a co-branded campaign, “March to the Polls,” which will encourage young adults to embrace their voices and utilize their power to vote.

Freeform, Disney’s young adult network, and media company ATTN: have teamed up in a co-branded campaign, “March to the Polls,” which will encourage young adults to embrace their voices and utilize their power to vote. Beginning THURSDAY, NOV. 1, a series of public service announcements will debut across the Freeform and ATTN: social media platforms targeting millennial and Gen Z voters. In the 2016 presidential election, voters waited in line an average of only 11 minutes** – a fact emphasized in eye-opening videos featuring network talent, including Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and more.

Freeform will also dedicate its on-air promo time on Election Day, Nov. 6, to amplify information about polling locations and deadlines to vote. Additionally, at the 11-minute mark of all programming throughout the day, a reminder will pop-up on television screens reminding viewers to get out and vote.

“At Freeform, storytelling that is thought-provoking, honest, and representative of the issues facing young adults today is pivotal to our identity. We are also in the business of providing a platform for our storytellers so they can elevate issues that face youth culture today – this includes representing the importance of using their voices in elections,” said Tricia Melton, senior vice president, Marketing, Branding and Design, Freeform.

To further lead by example, Freeform leadership will be encouraging its staff to take time off to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

This campaign embraces Freeform’s commitment to its tagline “a little forward,” which continues to set itself apart from other content platforms by reinforcing stories that energize and empower young adults to embrace their voices and celebrate the power of possibility and inclusivity.

Over the last four years, ATTN: has championed content that helps inform a younger generation on a range of issues that affect their daily lives. Most recently, ATTN: has created several series and videos with elected officials and activists, including this recent video with President Barack Obama, to encourage voter participation in the 2018 elections.

“ATTN: was born out of the idea that in order to get people to care about the world around them, you have to inform them with content that is as entertaining as it is substantive,” said ATTN: President Brad Haugen. “The election this year is probably one of the most important of our lifetime, but for many, it may also be their first. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Freeform to encourage young audiences to make their voices heard and vote.”

