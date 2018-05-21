Freefall Celebrates The Middle Series Finale with The Middle Mini-Marathon!

To celebrate the series finale of The Middle (after nine seasons), Freeform will air The Middle Mini-Marathon on Tuesday, May 26th, from 1pm (12C) to 6pm (5C) – ten choice episodes – in preparation for the series finale on ABC (8:30/7:30C).

FREEFORM CELEBRATES THE SERIES FINALE OF ABC’S HIT COMEDY ‘THE MIDDLE’ WITH A MINI-MARATHON, ON MAY 22

The Stars of ‘The Middle’ Picked Their Favorite Episodes for the Marathon

Fans Can Watch ‘The Middle’ Daily on Freeform

As one of America’s favorite families, The Hecks, prepares to say good-bye, Freeform celebrates the ABC comedy series “The Middle” with a mini-marathon of the casts’ favorite episodes. Freeform’s “The Middle” mini-marathon will air TUESDAY, MAY 22 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, to get fans ready for the series finale airing later that night at 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC. For those who don’t want to say farewell, fans of the show can relive The Hecks’ hilarious ups and downs weekdays MONDAY – FRIDAY on Freeform.

“The Middle” Cast Favorite Mini-Marathon Schedule is as follows:

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Episode 1001, “Pilot,” picked by Patricia Heaton

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Episode 1003, “The Block Party,” picked by Atticus Shaffer

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Episode 1019, “TV or Not TV,” picked by Atticus Shaffer

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Episode 2006, “Foreign Exchange,” picked by Patricia Heaton

3:00 – 3:30 p.m. – Episode 3013, “The Map,” picked by Neil Finn

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. – Episode 4011, “Life Skills,” picked by Charlie McDermott

4:00 – 4:30 p.m. – Episode 4015, “Valentine’s Day IV,” picked by Charlie McDermott

4:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Episode 5011, “War of the Hecks,” picked by Eden Sher

5:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Episode 6021, “Two of a Kind,” picked by Neil Finn

5:30 – 6:00 p.m. – Episode 8022, “The Final Final,” picked by Eden Sher

Two-time Emmy® winner Patricia Heaton stars in this warm and witty single-camera comedy about raising a family and lowering your expectations. Middle-aged, middle class and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband, Mike, is a manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average – yes, most definitely average – family.

“The Middle” stars Patricia Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick. “The Middle” was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. The series is from Warner Bros. Television.

