FOX Renews The Mick!

FOX has renewed Kaitlin Olson vehicle, The Mick (FOX, Tuesdays, 8:30/7:30C).

The Mick is a comedy about an unapologetic degenerate (Kaitlin Olson) who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia, “The Night Of”) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”; newcomer Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, CT.

A new episode of The Mick airs tonight.

“THE MICK” RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON ON FOX

An All-New Episode Airs Tonight on FOX

Hit comedy THE MICK, starring Kaitlin Olson, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at FOX had enormous faith in THE MICK, and it hasn’t disappointed,” said Madden. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with THE MICK, and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

On tonight’s all-new episode of THE MICK, “The Baggage,” airing 8:30-9:00 ET/PT, on FOX, Mickey’s (Kaitlin Olson) unwanted suitors team up to thwart her new romance. Meanwhile, Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and Alba (Carla Jimenez) teach Ben (Jack Stanton) a lesson in responsibility.

Delivering an average Multi-Platform audience of eight million viewers, THE MICK is a comedy about an unapologetic degenerate (Kaitlin Olson) who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D'Elia, "The Night Of") and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life"; newcomer Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, CT.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, THE MICK was created/written by John Chernin ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Dave Chernin ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"). The Chernin brothers, Nicholas Frenkel ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Oly Obst ("Barely Famous"), along with Randall Einhorn ("Nurse Jackie," "The Office"), who directed the pilot episode, are executive producers. Kaitlin Olson is a co-executive producer on the series.

All episodes of THE MICK are available on FOX NOW, Hulu and On Demand. To watch episodes on FOX NOW, visit http://fox.tv/watchlthemick.

