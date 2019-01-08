FOX is rebooting its one-season wonder, Paradise Hotel – the unscripted competition series in which each guest tries to remain in paradise as long as possible

Casting is in progress. Details follow.

FOX OPENS DOORS TO BRAND-NEW “PARADISE HOTEL”

From the Producers of “Jersey Shore,” “The Bachelor” and “Love Island,” and The Original Creators of “Paradise Hotel”

Reinvention of Hit Unscripted Series Casting Now

FOX opens the doors to a brand-new PARADISE HOTEL, the innovative unscripted competition series in which each guest tries to remain in paradise as long as possible. The modernized version of the international hit is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano (495 Productions, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Jersey Shore,” “Floribama Shore,” “The Bachelor”); Becca Walker (“Love Island,” “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”); and Celia Taylor (“50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy,” “A League of Your Own, with James Corden,” “An Idiot Abroad”) of Mentorn Media, the original creators of the groundbreaking “Paradise Hotel” format.

PARADISE HOTEL follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.

“PARADISE HOTEL was a show ahead of its time, and this incredible team of producers plan to take it to the next level,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The format allows for a delicious mix of love, drama and humor with a uniquely FOX twist. By using fresh interactive elements, it enables fans to orchestrate the show’s narrative, making it can’t-miss television for a new generation of viewers.”

“When love, power and money are the stakes, doing the right thing can sometimes take a back seat. Guessing who will do what’s right to find ‘the one,’ while others are focusing on the jackpot, makes this super exciting,” added Salsano. “This time around, viewers using their social media feedback to influence what happens on screen is a game-changer and will keep us all on edge.”

“To re-create, re-imagine and re-open the doors to PARADISE HOTEL again for a new generation is incredibly exciting,” noted Taylor. “It remains a format ahead of its time that works perfectly in our digital world.”

PARADISE HOTEL is currently casting. Contestants must be at least 21 years old and single. For more information, eligibility and other terms and conditions, and to apply, please visit ParadiseHotelCasting.com.

Having first aired on FOX in 2003, PARADISE HOTEL then became an international hit, produced around the world in more than 18 countries.

PARADISE HOTEL is produced by Celia Taylor for Mentorn Media and SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions. Salsano, Taylor and Becca Walker serve as executive producers.

About 495 Productions

SallyAnn Salsano is the Founder, CEO, Executive Producer and creative force behind the Daytime and Primetime Emmy-nominated 495 Productions team. Boasting the highest-rated shows for both MTV and CMT with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Jersey Shore” and “Party Down South,” along with the record-breaking “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1, 495 Productions has cemented its place in pop culture history. Some additional shows on 495 Productions’ versatile roster include “Floribama Shore” (MTV); “Bachelorette Weekend” (CMT); “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” (Viceland); “The Real” daytime talk show (syndicated); “Blue Collar Millionaires” (CNBC); “Winter Break: Hunter Mountain” (MTV); “Invitation Only” (Bravo); “Nashville Star” (NBC); “More To Love” (FOX); “Tattoo Nightmares” (Spike); “Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition” (Lifetime); “Snooki & JWOWW” (MTV); “Disaster Date” (MTV); “Tattoos After Dark” (Oxygen); “Repo Games” (Spike); “Wedding Wars” (VH1); “Taboo USA” (National Geographic Channel); several seasons of HGTV’s #1 rated show, “Design Star”; Oxygen’s #1 rated show, “Dance Your Ass Off”; “A Shot At Love” (MTV); “Tool Academy” (VH1); and many others. In March 2014, FremantleMedia North America acquired a majority stake in 495 Productions.

About Mentorn Media

Mentorn Media is one of the U.K.’s most established and respected producers, run by Managing Director Celia Taylor. Founded in 1985, Mentorn Media has gone on to produce thousands of hours of programming for broadcasters in the U.K. and internationally. With production bases in London and Glasgow, the team produces programs with a focus on entertainment and factual, ranging from long-running current affairs stalwart “Question Time” and “The Big Questions” for the BBC, to “Robot Wars” (BBC2), “Traffic Cops” (Channel 5) and “Inside London’s Fire Brigade” (ITV), as well as the award-winning “Things Not To Say” (BBC3). Other shows have ranged from “Freshers” for ITV, “Chicken Shop” for Channel 4, “World’s Scariest…” for Channel 5 and international hit show “An Idiot Abroad” for Sky, which has been sold into more than 200 territories worldwide.

