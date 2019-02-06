FOX Entertainment is launching SIDECAR, a new company that is designed specifically to identify and incubate content for the FOX Network and third-party platforms.

The company will be headed by Gail Berman. Details follow.

FOX ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES NEW COMPANY,

SIDECAR: A “CONTENT DEVELOPMENT ACCELERATOR,”

HEADED BY GAIL BERMAN

New FOX Entertainment-Owned Unit Designed Specifically to Identify and Incubate Content for the FOX Network and Third-Party Platforms

FOX Entertainment has launched the new company, SIDECAR: A “Content Development Accelerator,” headed by veteran executive and producer Gail Berman, it was announced today by Charlie Collier, Chief Executive Officer, Fox Entertainment.

The new unit will “ride” side-by-side with FOX Entertainment, expanding its reach by identifying and incubating programming both for the network (FOX) and third-party platforms. Under Berman’s leadership, SIDECAR will be responsible for developing scripted and unscripted programming to complement the active development of FOX. FOX Entertainment will retain ownership of all series that originate under the SIDECAR banner.

“The beauty of a SIDECAR is that the riders are literally headed in the same direction, and having Gail Berman riding shotgun is about as good as it gets,” said Collier. “Michael Thorn, Rob Wade and their teams have FOX firing on all cylinders. So, extending their reach and allowing creators another door through which to access our brands, business and executives is the right strategic move at the time we need it. I’m a great admirer of Gail’s work as both a producer and executive. The respect she commands, her impeccable taste and the meaningful relationships she’s amassed will help fuel FOX Entertainment with quality programming and allow Michael and Rob an even greater palate from which to paint. Everybody wins.”

“Charlie’s innovative, intelligent approach and operational track record is a winning combo, and there is no one better to lead the charge at the reimagined FOX. With FOX Entertainment, he is ultimately delivering content creators with an environment where they can develop fresh material, and deliver audiences with high quality options across platforms. FOX Entertainment has both the legacy brand and pliant model to deliver both, and I am excited to get going,” added Berman.

Berman is one of the few media executives to have held the top posts both at a major film studio and a broadcast network. From 2005 to 2007, she was President of Paramount Pictures. From 2000 to 2005, she was FOX’s Entertainment President.

Berman’s The Jackal Group, a production studio creating scripted and unscripted television, feature films, digital content and commercial theater, will continue as a separate entity. TJG just launched the streaming unscripted series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” It also has a number of scripted television projects in development, including adaptations of Ricardo Nuila’s highly anticipated non-fiction book, “The Poor Unfortunates”; and Chloe Benjamin’s New York Times best-selling novel, “The Immortalists.” On the feature film side TJG has I ALMOST FORGOT ABOUT YOU and CARLIN in development. Berman currently serves as President of the Producers Guild of America.

