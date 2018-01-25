FOX Announces Premiere Date for Weekly Series Showtime at the Apollo!

FOX has announced the premiere date for its new, weekly variety show, Showtime at the Apollo – hosted by Steve Harvey – following the return of Gotham on Thursday, March 1st.
Also announced, the premiere date for season six of Masterchef Junior – with a two-hour premiere on Friday, March 2nd before sliding into its time period premiere on Friday, March 9th.
ALL-NEW WEEKLY SERIES “SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO,”
HOSTED BY STEVE HARVEY, TO PREMIERE FOLLOWING SPRING RETURN OF “GOTHAM” THURSDAY, MARCH 1, ON FOX
ALL-NEW SEASON OF “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” TO DEBUT WITH
SPECIAL TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE FRIDAY, MARCH 2,
AND MAKES TIME PERIOD PREMIERE FRIDAY, MARCH 9
WATCH /SHARE ALL-NEW PROMOS:
“GOTHAM”:
“SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO”:
“MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”: https://youtu.be/emIfK4yp53U
All-new weekly series SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO,
hosted by Emmy® Award-winning personality Steve Harvey
and co-hosted by TV personality Adrienne Houghton,
premieres Thursday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX,
following the spring return of GOTHAM (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).
Season Six of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, featuring award-winning chefs Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, as well as the return of fan-favorite judge Joe Bastianich, debuts with a special two-hour premiere Friday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
The following week, the hit series makes its time period premiere
on Friday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), and will be followed by
encores of FOX’s newest hit drama, 9-1-1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
OFFICIAL “GOTHAM” FACEBOOK: GOTHAMonFOX
OFFICIAL “GOTHAM” TWITTER: @GOTHAM
OFFICIAL “GOTHAM” INSTAGRAM: @GOTHAMonFOX
& Join the Discussion: #gotham
OFFICIAL “SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO” FACEBOOK:
facebook.com/FOXTV & facebook.com/ApolloTheater
FOLLOW THE SPECIAL ON TWITTER:
@FOXTV and @ApolloTheater
OFFICIAL “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” FACEBOOK: facebook.com/MasterChefJuniorFOX
OFFICIAL “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” TWITTER: @MasterChefJrFOX
OFFICIAL “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” INSTAGRAM: @masterchefjunior
& Join the Discussion: #MasterChefJunior
Full Episodes of Fox Series are Available to Watch with On Demand for Customers of Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, PlayStation Vue, Spectrum, Sling TV, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and Many More.
Fans also can Stream the Episodes at FOX NOW and Hulu.
New FOX NOW. The best way to watch FOX, anytime.