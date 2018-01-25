FOX Announces Premiere Date for Weekly Series Showtime at the Apollo!

FOX has announced the premiere date for its new, weekly variety show, Showtime at the Apollo – hosted by Steve Harvey – following the return of Gotham on Thursday, March 1st.

Also announced, the premiere date for season six of Masterchef Junior – with a two-hour premiere on Friday, March 2nd before sliding into its time period premiere on Friday, March 9th.

All-new weekly series SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO,

hosted by Emmy® Award-winning personality Steve Harvey

and co-hosted by TV personality Adrienne Houghton,

premieres Thursday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX,

following the spring return of GOTHAM (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Season Six of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, featuring award-winning chefs Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, as well as the return of fan-favorite judge Joe Bastianich, debuts with a special two-hour premiere Friday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The following week, the hit series makes its time period premiere

on Friday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), and will be followed by

encores of FOX’s newest hit drama, 9-1-1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

