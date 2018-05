FOX ANNOUNCES NEW PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR 2018-2019 SEASON!

FOX has released its primetime schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Three new comedies premiere this fall – Cool Kids (above) – describerd as ‘highschool in a seniors community; Last Man Standing – the resurrected Tim Allen series, and Rel – based on the life of star Lil Bel Howery.

Dramas The Passage – about a secret medicial facility working on a ‘cure for everythin’ that might also destroy humanity; and Proven Innocent about a law firm that seeks to overturn incorrect guilty verdicts.

FOX FALL 2018 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE GIFTED

9:00-10:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREGAME SHOW

4:30-5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM-CC ET/ NFL FOOTBALL

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 PM LAST MAN STANDING (all-new episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM THE COOL KIDS (new series)

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM REL (new series)

Like this: Like Loading...