Forever and Ever: Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 Announcment!

Renewing their wedding vows takes on a whole new dimension for Joel and Sheila in the announcement video for Santa Clarita Diet’s third season (below).

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 | Announcement [HD] | Netflix

Roses are red. ?

Sheila and Joel’s love is sweet. ?

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 will soon be here…?

Bon Appétit! ?

Netflix’s most delicious original comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, returns Friday, March 29 with its third season. Watch as The Hammonds battle with the prospect of “forever” in our date announcement here.

About Santa Clarita Diet

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

For more on Santa Clarita Diet

Facebook // SantaClaritaDiet

Twitter // @SCDiet

Instagram // @SantaClaritaDiet

