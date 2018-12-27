FOCUS FEATURES, PARTICIPANT MEDIA AND GATHR FILMS COMBINE FORCES WITH EXHIBITORS INCLUDING AMC, REGAL AND CINEMARK FOR NATIONWIDE ADVANCED SCREENINGS OF UPCOMING FILM ON THE BASIS OF SEX

Exclusive Event on January 9 to Support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Gathr Films, Focus Features and Participant Media today announced an exclusive, advanced screening opportunity of Participant Media’s On the Basis of Sex, distributed by Focus Features and inspired by a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, starring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. For one night only, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, audiences across the U.S. will have the opportunity to see this inspiring film before it opens in theaters nationwide on January 11. The film debuts in select theaters on December 25.

As part of the event, all advanced screenings of On the Basis of Sex will provide an opportunity for ticket buyers to donate to the American Civil Liberities Union’s Women’s Rights Project, which Justice Ginsburg helped co-found in 1972, and is a leader today in establishing essential protections for women and ensuring women have equal rights in every realm of life – in the workplace, in education, in the criminal justice system, in the home, and in public.

Inspired by the true story of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, On the Basis of Sex tells a stirring story that follows a young lawyer and new mother, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as she brings a groundbreaking gender discrimination case before the U.S. Supreme Court, and sets the stage for a lifetime of fighting for women’s equality and equal rights for all, along with her husband Marty.

Participant Media’s On the Basis of Sex, in association with Alibaba Pictures and distributed by Focus Features, is directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers, Deep Impact) from an original screenplay by Daniel Stiepleman.

On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Armie Hammer as Marty Ginsburg, Ruth’s husband and legal partner. Rounding out the cast are Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Root, with Academy Award® nominee Sam Waterston and Oscar® winner Kathy Bates.

Robert Cort and Jonathan King are producing. Jeff Skoll, Daniel Stiepleman, Betsy Danbury and Karen Loop are executive producers.

Those interested in hosting or attending the exclusive, advanced screening event of On the Basis of Sex in their community on January 9, can sign up at: https://gathr.com/

