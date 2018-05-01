Flying Photos Trailer: 13 Reasons Why: Season Two!

The truth is developing.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 – May 18th, 2018.

The tapes were just the beginning…. 13 Reasons Why Season 2 will launch on Netflix, 18 May 2018.

13 Reasons Why: Season 2 can be found here netflix.com/13reasonswhy on May 18th.

About 13 Reasons Why Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

Resources for S2:

In preparation for the launch of Season 2, new resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series – a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.

