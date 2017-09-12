First Look Video: Star Trek Discovery’s Theme Takes a Cue from the Past!

If you think that Star Trek: Discovey’s theme music sounds vaguely familiar, there’s a reason for that – as you will see (and hear) in a new video from CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24 (8:30/7:30C), following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.

LOS ANGELES – September 12, 2017 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY invites fans to go behind the scenes for a first look at the main title scoring session for the series, featuring a 60-piece orchestra conducted by Emmy®-winning composer Jeff Russo. The newest edition of the Star Trek franchise is set to premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

