First Look Trailer: Starz Sets Premiere Date for Warriors of Liberty City!

Warriors of Liberty City explores Liberty City, a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami, Florida, that is arguably the NFL’s largest, most successful football factory.

Life, like football, is a contact sport, and for the kids and family of Liberty City, being a Warrior holds the key to both.

Warriors of Liberty City premieres on Starz on Sunday, September 16th (8/7C).

STARZ RELEASES PREMIERE DATE AND OFFICIAL KEY ART FOR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES “WARRIORS OF LIBERTY CITY,” SET TO DEBUT SEPTEMBER 16TH AT 8:00 PM ET/PT

Eye-Opening Six-Part Series from Award-Winning Filmmaker

Evan Rosenfeld, Hip-Hop Pioneer Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell,

SpringHill Entertainment and Shed Media

Santa Monica, Calif., July 16, 2018 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that the new unscripted six-part series “Warriors of Liberty City” will premiere on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at 8:00 PM ET/PT. This perceptive documentary series is created by PGA award–winning director and producer Evan Rosenfeld (“Vice World of Sports,” ESPN’s “30 for 30” series “The U” and “Broke”), and it is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

“Warriors of Liberty City” explores Liberty City, a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami, Florida, that is arguably the NFL’s largest, most successful football factory. The series follows a season with the Liberty City Warriors, a youth football program founded by an unlikely mentor: hip-hop pioneer Luther Campbell, better known as “Uncle Luke.” Before Liberty City native Barry Jenkins won his historic Oscar® for Moonlight, the city was best known for producing some of the biggest names in football, including Devonta Freeman, Antonio Brown, Duke Johnson and Teddy Bridgewater. Beyond football, the Liberty City Warriors Optimist Club is a youth organization that sponsors sports teams, dance, cheerleading, tutoring and academic support. Life, like football, is a contact sport, and for the kids and family of Liberty City, being a Warrior holds the key to both.

“Warriors of Liberty City” made its world premiere with the first episode at the 2018 SXSW Festival in the Episodic category, making it the first documentary series to be accepted into the category.

Rosenfeld created, co-directed and executive produced the six-part documentary series. LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment (STARZ Original Series “Survivor’s Remorse,” “The Wall”); Pam Healey, Dan Peirson and Ted Skillman for Shed Media (“Genius Junior,” “Who Do You Think You Are?”), a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television; and Luther Campbell also serve as executive producers. Emmy® award-winning documentary filmmaker and screenwriter Andrew Cohn (Night School, Medora) co-directed the documentary series alongside Rosenfeld.

Starz, which produces the series, retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

For more information on “Warriors of Liberty City” and access to press materials and show assets, please visit the STARZ Media Room, compatible with iPad devices: https://mediaroom.starz.com

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that provides premium subscription video programming on domestic U.S. pay television networks, and it produces and distributes content for worldwide audiences, including its investment in the STARZ PLAY Arabia OTT service. Starz is home to the flagship STARZ® brand and STARZ ENCORE channels, and it provides high-quality, entertaining premium subscription video programming with 17 premium pay TV channels and associated on-demand and online services, including the STARZ app. Sold through U.S. multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 5,000 distinct premium television episodes and feature films every year and up to 1,500 every month, such as STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular movie and television programming.

About SpringHill Entertainment

SpringHill Entertainment is the entertainment and content company created by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. Named after the public housing complex where James grew up in Akron, Ohio, SpringHill Entertainment develops creative content across a variety of platforms including digital, documentary and feature films, and scripted and unscripted TV. SpringHill’s growing portfolio of compelling and aspirational content includes a scripted drama series on Madame C.J. Walker with Octavia Spencer for Netflix and NBC’s hit prime-time game show “The Wall,” which has been picked up for a third season. The production company is gearing up to release an HBO documentary on the great Muhammad Ali with acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua, a multipart NBA documentary film series for Showtime, “Best Shot” with Jay Williams for YouTube Premium, and the powerful docuseries “Warriors of Liberty City” for Starz. Other upcoming projects include drama series “Top Boy” with Drake and Adel “Future” Nur for Netflix, the David Meyers’–helmed feature Hustle for Legendary, as well as the action comedy Public Enemy with Channing Tatum’s Free Association and a fresh take on the classic House Party at New Line.

About Shed Media

Shed Media, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television under the leadership of Mike Darnell. Established as one of America’s most prolific media companies, the studio boasts a successful slate of Emmy®-winning series showcasing a diverse portfolio of unscripted formats across a variety of leading network and cable destinations. Series produced by Shed Media include “Genius Junior” for NBC, “Glam Masters” for Lifetime, “Criminal Confessions” for Oxygen, “Huda Boss” for Facebook Watch, “Warriors of Liberty City” for Starz, “Long Lost Family” and “Who Do You Think You Are?” for TLC, and “The Real Housewives of New York City” for Bravo. For more information, please visit www.shedmedia.com.

