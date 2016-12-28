First Look: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in Our Souls at Night!

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are together again for the first time in decades on Netflix’s Our Souls at Night – based on the novel by Kent Haruf. The first photo featured the duo follows the break.

Our souls at Night also stars Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judy Greer (Jurassic World), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), and Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies).

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars) adapted the book for film. Our Souls at Night premieres in 2017.

Based on the novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

The film also stars Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judy Greer (Jurassic World), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), and Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) will play Jamie, Addie’s grandson.

Like this: Like Loading...